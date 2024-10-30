From Jellyfish to Humans, Social Species Live Longer

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

New research has revealed that species that are more social live longer and produce offspring for a greater timespan. This is the first study on this topic which spans the animal kingdom, from jellyfish to humans.





What are the benefits and costs of sociality? Social organisms may enjoy benefits such as sharing resources, being better protected from predators, and having support to raise offspring. However, by living in more tightly packed groups, social organisms may also suffer disadvantages such as the spread of disease, increased competition, aggression, and conflict.





A new study has carried out a comprehensive assessment on the link between sociality and different life history traits such as generation time, life expectancy, and the length of their reproductive window. Up to now, research evaluating the overall impacts of sociality on performance has focused on single species or groups, such as birds or some mammals. The study assessed 152 animal species from a wide variety of taxonomic groups, including birds, mammals, insects, and corals.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The results showed that more social species live longer, postpone maturity, and are more likely to reproduce successfully than more solitary species. While social species may not be the best to adapt and benefit from a rapidly changing environment, they are often more resilient as a group. This novel finding supports the hypotheses that, even though sociality comes with some obvious costs, the overall benefits are greater.





The study also revealed that sociality does influence the reduction in an animal’s ability to reproduce or survive as they age, known as senescence. For example, social allies may help protect against predation, increasing lifespan, but the stress of social hierarchies and conflicts can have the opposite effect. Lead author Dr Rob Salguero-Gómez said:





“Sociality is a fundamental aspect of many animals. However, we still lack cross-taxonomic evidence of the fitness costs and benefits of being social. Here, by using an unprecedented number of animal species this work has demonstrated that species that are more social (most monkeys, humans, elephants, flamingos, and parrots) display longer life spans and reproductive windows than more solitary species (some fish, reptiles, and some insects)."





Whereas previous studies have tended to class sociality as a binary category (i.e. a species is either not social, or social), this new study recognised that sociality exists as a spectrum across animal species.* The continuum used included more ‘intermediate’ ways of sociality, such as being gregarious (e.g., wildebeests, zebras, flock-forming birds), communal (e.g., purple martin birds), or colonial (e.g., nesting birds, some wasps, coral polyps). The data were accessed via the open access COMADRE Animal Matrix Database, which is curated by Dr Salguero-Gómez’s research group at the University of Oxford.





He added: “In a post-COVID era, where the impacts of isolation have been quite tangible to humans (a highly social species), the research demonstrates that, across a comparative lens, being more social is associated with some tangible benefits."





Further research is ongoing in the group to expand the database and combine the data with lab work and further modelling to estimate how more social populations buffer (or fail to) against climate change.





Reference: Salguero-Gómez R. More social species live longer, have longer generation times and longer reproductive windows. Philos Trans Roy Soc B: Biolog Sci. 2024;379(1916):20220459. doi: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0459





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.