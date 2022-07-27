Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Getting to the Root Causes of Rapid Ice Sheet In­stabil­it­ies in Cli­mate His­tory"

Extreme cooling events during the last glacial, known as Heinrich Events in the North Atlantic, are a good example of how local processes change the global climate. While the impacts of Heinrich Events on the global glacial environment are well-documented in the scientific literature, their causes are still unclear. In a new study, researchers from Bremen, Kiel, Köln and São Paulo (Brazil) have now shown that an accumulation of heat in the deeper Labrador Sea caused instabilities in the Laurentide Ice Sheet, which covered much of North America at the time. The Heinrich Events were triggered as a result. The researchers demonstrated this by reconstructing past temperatures and salinities in the North Atlantic. Their results have now been published in Nature Communications.





Hein­rich Events or, more ac­cur­ately, Hein­rich Lay­ers, are re­cur­rent con­spicu­ous sed­i­ment lay­ers, usu­ally ten to 15 cen­ti­meters thick, with very coarse rock com­pon­ents that in­ter­rupt the oth­er­wise fine-grained oceanic de­pos­its in the North At­lantic. Dis­covered and de­scribed for the first time in the 1980s by geo­lo­gist Hart­mut Hein­rich, U.S. geo­chem­ist Wally Broecker later of­fi­cially named them Hein­rich Lay­ers, which has be­come a stand­ard term in pa­leocean­o­graphy.





The pres­ence of Hein­rich Lay­ers has been es­tab­lished throughout the North At­lantic, from off Ice­land, south­ward to a line run­ning from New York to North Africa. Such coarse rock debris could only have been trans­por­ted such a great dis­tance from its point of ori­gin in the Hud­son Bay by ice­bergs.





“The ac­tual sig­ni­fic­ance of these Hein­rich Events, however, lies in the fact that, along with the melt­ing phase and re­lease of ice­bergs, large quant­it­ies of fresh wa­ter were in­tro­duced into the North At­lantic,” says Lars Max, pa­leocean­o­grapher at MARUM – Cen­ter for Mar­ine En­vir­on­mental Sci­ences at the Uni­versity of Bre­men and first au­thor of the study. As part of their work, he and his co-au­thors re­con­fig­ure the in­ter­re­la­tion­ships among Hein­rich lay­ers, fresh­wa­ter sup­ply, and changes in the ocean cir­cu­la­tion. A thin fresh­wa­ter lens ly­ing atop mil­lions of cu­bic kilo­met­ers of wa­ter dur­ing the Hein­rich events is presently con­sidered to be the cause of the dis­rup­tion of the At­lantic Me­ri­di­onal Over­turn­ing Cir­cu­la­tion (AMOC), or its com­plete shut­down, with pro­found re­gional and global cli­matic con­sequences. The AMOC is just one seg­ment of the global con­veyor belt of ocean cur­rents that is driven by tem­per­at­ure and sa­lin­ity and plays a sig­ni­fic­ant role in the cli­mate sys­tem.





“Ori­gin­ally the dis­rup­tion was con­sidered to be the res­ult of in­ternal in­stabil­it­ies of the ice sheet it­self. Our study, however, provides evid­ence that changes in the ocean had a destabil­iz­ing im­pact on the ice sheet on the North Amer­ican con­tin­ent,” says Lars Max. The study of a sed­i­ment core ob­tained by the re­search ves­sel MARIA S. MERIAN at the out­let to the Lab­rador Sea in the North At­lantic provides the first solid evid­ence of re­cur­rent, massive ac­cu­mu­la­tions of ocean heat in the deeper lay­ers of the sub­polar North At­lantic. This fa­cil­it­ated the melt­ing of the po­lar ice sheets from be­low.





“Us­ing trace-ele­ment and iso­topic ana­lyt­ical meth­ods, we were, in fact, able to re­con­struct tem­per­at­ure and sa­lin­ity in­creases at around 150 meters of wa­ter depth that al­ways sys­tem­at­ic­ally pre­ceded the Hein­rich Events in time, and that cor­res­pon­ded to times of an already weakened At­lantic Me­ri­di­onal Over­turn­ing Cir­cu­la­tion,” ex­plains Dirk Nürn­berg of the GEO­MAR Helm­holtz Centre for Ocean Re­search in Kiel, who is re­spons­ible for the labor­at­ory ana­lyses.





This sug­gests that changes in ocean cir­cu­la­tion triggered the ice-sheet in­stabil­it­ies. A con­tinu­ous warm­ing of the ocean at this depth was crit­ical for destabil­iz­ing the ice shelf from be­low, and even­tu­ally led to the ac­cel­er­ated shed­ding of ice­bergs – the Hein­rich Events.





Un­der­stand­ing the pro­cesses from Earth’s his­tory also en­ables us to bet­ter pre­dict changes that can be ex­pec­ted to ac­com­pany the cur­rent global warm­ing. “If the over­turn­ing cir­cu­la­tion should weaken in the fu­ture due to an­thro­po­genic cli­mate change,” sug­gests Chris­ti­ano Chiessi of the Uni­versity of São Paulo, “we would ex­pect an ac­cel­er­ated warm­ing of the deeper sub­polar North At­lantic that could neg­at­ively im­pact both the sta­bil­ity of the present-day Arc­tic gla­ciers and the fresh­wa­ter budget of the North At­lantic.”





The latest In­ter­gov­ern­mental Panel on Cli­mate Change (IPCC) As­sess­ment Re­port (2021) con­cludes that, with con­tin­ued warm­ing of the cli­mate, there could be a weak­en­ing of the over­turn­ing cir­cu­la­tion in the At­lantic Ocean within this cen­tury. In­tens­i­fied warm­ing of the deeper sub­polar North At­lantic and more rapid melt­ing of the Arc­tic gla­cial masses could also have the res­ult of fur­ther ac­cel­er­at­ing the global rise in sea level. As Lars Max also points out, however, we can ex­pect that the sta­bil­ity of the Ant­arc­tic Ice Sheet will play a sig­ni­fic­ant role in the course of sea-level rise. Fur­ther stud­ies are cru­cially needed in or­der to bet­ter pre­dict to what ex­tent the fu­ture de­cel­er­a­tion of over­turn­ing cir­cu­la­tion and pos­sible warm­ing of the deeper ocean could have on the fu­ture sta­bil­ity of the Ant­arc­tic Ice Sheet.





Reference: Max L, Nürnberg D, Chiessi CM, Lenz MM, Mulitza S. Subsurface ocean warming preceded Heinrich Events. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):4217. doi:10.1038/s41467-022-31754-x



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.







