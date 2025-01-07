Goji Berries Used To Create Antibacterial Silver Nanoparticles

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers are exploring sustainable methods to synthesize antibacterial silver nanoparticles (Ag-NPs) using organic materials. A study published in AIP Advances highlights a novel method of producing these nanoparticles using goji berries, a superfood known for its health benefits and natural antibiotic properties. This method represents a green alternative to traditional chemical synthesis, prioritizing energy efficiency and environmental safety.





Silver nanoparticles (Ag-NPs) Tiny particles of silver, typically 1-100 nanometers in size, known for their antibacterial properties. These particles disrupt bacterial membranes and generate reactive oxygen species, inhibiting bacterial growth. Green synthesis An eco-friendly method of producing materials using biological sources, such as plant extracts, which minimizes the use of toxic chemicals and energy-intensive processes.

Leveraging goji berries’ natural properties

The team, including Kamran Alam from Sapienza University of Rome and collaborators from NED University of Engineering and Technology and King Saud University, developed a method that utilizes goji berries’ bioactive compounds. These compounds act as natural reducing and stabilizing agents, eliminating the need for synthetic capping agents during the nanoparticle synthesis process.





Bioactive compounds Naturally occurring chemicals in plants or organisms that have biological effects, such as antimicrobial or antioxidant properties.





Goji berries were dried, ground, and filtered to create an extract. This extract was then mixed with silver nitrate (AgNO₃), initiating a reduction process that formed silver nanoparticles. Unlike conventional methods requiring additional chemicals and complex equipment, this approach simplifies the synthesis process, making it more sustainable and scalable for industrial applications.

Validation and antibacterial testing

To confirm the presence of silver nanoparticles, the researchers employed several visualization techniques, including X-ray diffraction, Ultraviolet-Visible (UV-Vis) Spectroscopy and Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy. The nanoparticles’ structure and properties were also examined under a microscope.





The team tested the nanoparticles against Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium responsible for staph infections. The results showed that the nanoparticles effectively inhibited bacterial growth by disrupting cell membrane structures and generating reactive oxygen species.





Staphylococcus aureus A gram-positive bacterium that can cause various infections, including skin infections, pneumonia, and sepsis. It is a common target for antibacterial research.

Potential biomedical applications

The study demonstrates a straightforward and energy-efficient synthesis method, but further research is needed to assess the cellular toxicity and biocompatibility of these nanoparticles. If successful, this work could contribute to the development of biocompatible antibacterial agents for medical applications. Alam and his team plan to investigate these aspects in future studies, advancing the potential of green synthesis for industrial and biomedical use.





Reference: Abdul Rauf Jamali, Khan W, Khan S, Ibrahim AA, Kamran Alam. Ecofriendly synthesis of silver nanoparticles using metallic solution-based goji berry extract for their antibacterial properties. AIP Advances. 2025. doi: 10.1063/5.0237276



