Graphene Oxide Derivative Could Replace PFAS

Northwestern University researchers have developed a new water- and oil-resistant material that could become a safe, viable replacement for harmful plastics and toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food packaging.





Derived from graphene oxide, the material is non-toxic, environmentally friendly and affordable. When applied to paper-based food and beverage packaging, the material not only provides exceptional barrier properties but also significantly enhances the product’s overall strength. This could mean an end to flimsy paper plates and soggy takeout containers. After use, packaging treated with the material can be readily composted or recycled — closing the loop on a truly sustainable solution.





GO-Eco — a subsidiary of Chang Robotics and a resident startup at Northwestern’s Querrey InQbation Lab (The Q) — is commercializing the patent-pending product. Recent independent, third-party industry-standard evaluations have shown that Northwestern’s material significantly improves strength and barrier properties compared to current commercially available solutions.





“This is not just a materials innovation; it’s a market-ready solution,” said Timothy Wei, who co-developed the product. “We are thrilled to be taking GO-Eco from the lab to the factory floor, with applications that could ultimately transform the entire food packaging industry.”





Wei is an adjunct professor of mechanical engineering at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering, chief scientist at Chang Robotics and former dean of engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He co-developed the product with graphene oxide expert SonBinh Nguyen, a professor of chemistry at Northwestern’s Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.





The urgency for new solutions is clear. After analyzing numbers from various sources, the GO-Eco team estimates the U.S. alone produces approximately 14 million metric tons of paper-based food packaging and corrugated cardboard each year, generating more than $60 billion in annual sales. These products are often coated with plastic, foil or PFAS to achieve water- and oil-resistance, despite mounting regulatory pressures to eliminate these materials due to environmental and health risks. While some bio-based alternatives exist, their high cost has rendered them commercially unviable.





The potential solution to this global problem came from decades of research from Nguyen’s and Wei’s labs. While Nguyen’s research group has published extensively on characterizing and manufacturing graphene oxide, Wei brings deep expertise in advanced manufacturing and the food industry. Together, they developed a new proprietary process that harnesses the unique properties of graphene oxide — oxidized single-atom-thick sheets of carbon atoms — to enhance the barrier properties of paper and cardboard products.





After developing the process, the team rigorously tested the material on a diverse range of food- and beverage-packaging prototypes, including cardboard boxes, plastic produce bags and disposable tableware, such as plates, cups and straws. In every instance, the new material rendered these products resistant to water, oil and grease, while simultaneously boosting the strength of the paper substrates. The Q, Northwestern’s Office of Undergraduate Research and The Alumnae of Northwestern University initially assisted the research with internship support.





With recent funding from a major national tableware manufacturer and active engagement from multiple industry partners, GO-Eco has advanced product testing from the laboratory stage at The Q to comprehensive, industry-standard evaluations at Western Michigan University’s Paper Pilot Plant. These tests confirmed that applying small amounts of graphene oxide increases barrier performance and paper strength by 30 to 50% over what is commonly used in the market. And the cost remains comparable to current commercial barrier products. These findings apply to a broad array of materials — from molded fiber products, such as tableware, to corrugated cardboard packaging.





Through an exclusive licensing agreement with Northwestern and support from The Q, GO-Eco is transitioning the science into a commercialized technology. The team is actively discussing production and pilot testing with several companies. GO-Eco’s next steps include scaling production, pursuing FDA food-contact approvals and certifying the recyclability and compostability of paper treated with graphene oxide. It also plans to conduct a full-scale production trial for molded fiber and traditional paper-sheet prototypes.





