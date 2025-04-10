We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Healthy Forests Require Deer Control

If left unchecked, abundant white-tailed deer populations can devastate deciduous native tree regeneration.

News  
Published: April 10, 2025 
| Original story from Cambridge Core Blogs
Yellow plant.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

If left unchecked, both overabundant white-tailed deer populations and invasive shrubs like Amur honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii) can devastate deciduous native tree regeneration. Yet, a management strategy focused only on deer, or only on invasive shrubs, results in little or no forest health improvement, according to research from Ohio, spanning more than 10 years.


“Control of only invasive shrubs will reduce native cover and not improve tree regeneration,” says David Gorchov, PhD, and Miami University (Ohio) biology professor. “Managing only deer will increase woody plants but reduce native cover. Management of both stressors is needed to promote tree regeneration and plant community restoration.”

Subscribe to Applied Sciences updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


These conclusions summarize research, recently published online in Invasive Plant Science and Management (IPSM), volume 17, issue 1, by Cambridge University Press, a Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) research journal. For this study, Gorchov and his coauthors, MS student Marco Donoso and undergraduate honors student Hanna Leonard, investigated deer pressure and Amur honeysuckle effects for 11 years in a split-plot experiment in the Miami University Natural Areas in southwest Ohio, where both were at high density.


To conduct the research, Gorchov and another Miami University biology professor, Tom Crist, PhD, established deer exclosure (an area from which unwanted animals are excluded) and deer access plots in 2010, and removed invasive honeysuckle in each plot half.


“Excluding deer, but not removing honeysuckle, significantly increased the density and species diversity of tree seedlings,” says Gorchov. “However, for some tree species – Sugar Maple, Red Oak, Bitternut Hickory, Black Cherry, Redbud – the combination of deer exclosure and shrub removal was necessary to enhance abundance, though that same combination allowed some invasive plants, like Burning Bush and Winter Creeper, to thrive.”


Forest regeneration failure means insufficient juvenile tree density to replace canopy trees. “We found that tree seedlings responded more to deer exclusion than to Amur honeysuckle removal, but combining both measures results in the greatest tree seedling density and species richness,” points out Gorchov.

“Managing both deer and invasive shrubs is necessary to realize the greatest improvement in tree seedling density and diversity and recruitment of trees from seedlings to the understory-size class, as well as cover of native plants.”


White-tailed deer and invasive shrubs that deer find palatable are commonly found in high densities in deciduous forests in the eastern and midwestern United States. As a result, these findings will help to inform forest managers throughout the region about successful practices to help forests thrive.


Reference: Zalewska K, Gilroy JJ, Catry I, et al. European Breeding Bird Declines Associated With Narrower Climatic Niches. J Biogeo. 2025. doi: 10.1111/jbi.15127


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter