Heat From Traffic Is Contributing to Rise in City Temperatures

Scientists at The University of Manchester have developed a new way to measure how traffic contributes to rising urban temperatures, revealing that everyday vehicle use can play a measurable role in making cities warmer.





The researchers created a new physics-based module that allows heat produced by urban traffic to be represented directly within the Community Earth System Model (CESM) – one of the world’s most widely used global climate models for predicting how the Earth’s climate behaves.





By adding urban traffic-related heat processes directly into the numerical model, the team were able to show how vehicles can measurably raise temperatures in cities and influence how heat moves between roads, buildings and the surrounding air.





The study, published in the Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems, used real-world traffic data, supplied by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), alongside open datasets to validate the model for Manchester, UK, and Toulouse, France.





Lead author Dr Zhonghua Zheng, Co-Lead for Environmental Data Science & AI at Manchester Environmental Research Institute (MERI) and Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Data Science & Environmental Analytics at The University of Manchester, said: “Research on urban heat has traditionally focused on buildings, materials and land surfaces. However, the direct heat produced by vehicles – from engines, exhausts and braking – has received far less attention in large-scale climate models.”



