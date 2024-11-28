Heat Waves Surpassing Climate Model Predictions Alarm Scientists

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Global temperatures are climbing at an alarming rate, with 2023 recorded as the hottest year on record, surpassing the previous high in 2016. A new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences highlights that specific regions are experiencing heat waves that far exceed model predictions. These events, concentrated in areas such as northwestern Europe, central China and parts of North America, pose significant risks to human health, agriculture and ecosystems.

Unexplained regional heat anomalies

The research examines 65 years of heat wave data, uncovering zones where extreme temperature increases outpace broader warming trends. In these areas, record-breaking heat events have become more frequent and severe, often surpassing previous extremes by substantial margins. One example is the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave, which saw temperatures in British Columbia reach an unprecedented 121.3 °F (49.6 °C), followed by a devastating wildfire that destroyed the town of Lytton.

"This is about extreme trends that are the outcome of physical interactions we might not completely understand. These regions become temporary hothouses."

Dr. Kai Kornhuber

These anomalies, described by researchers as “tail-widening” trends, indicate that some regions are experiencing more significant extremes compared to global averages. Heat waves in these zones have resulted in thousands of deaths, extensive crop failures and large-scale wildfires.

Geographic distribution of hotspots

The study identifies several global hotspots for extreme heat trends, including:

Northwestern Europe : Heat waves have intensified rapidly, with the hottest days warming at double the rate of average summer temperatures. This trend has contributed to tens of thousands of heat-related deaths in recent years, particularly in regions lacking widespread air conditioning.

: Heat waves have intensified rapidly, with the hottest days warming at double the rate of average summer temperatures. This trend has contributed to tens of thousands of heat-related deaths in recent years, particularly in regions lacking widespread air conditioning. Central and Eastern Asia : Countries such as China, Japan, and Korea have seen persistent, severe heat waves.

: Countries such as China, Japan, and Korea have seen persistent, severe heat waves. Other affected regions: Parts of the Arabian Peninsula, eastern Australia, northern Canada, and sections of Siberia.

In contrast, some regions, including parts of North America’s interior and northern Africa, have experienced heat increases aligned with or below model predictions.

Potential mechanisms driving extremes

The causes behind these regional disparities remain uncertain. In some cases, destabilization of the northern hemisphere jet stream, likely linked to Arctic warming, has been implicated. These disruptions, known as Rossby waves, can trap warm air over temperate zones for extended periods. However, not all events fit this explanation.





Rossby waves: Large-scale meanders in high-altitude jet streams. These waves influence weather patterns by causing shifts in atmospheric pressure and temperature. Tail-widening trends: Statistical anomalies indicating an increase in extreme values (e.g., temperatures) beyond what is expected from shifts in averages. Jet stream: A narrow, fast-flowing air current in the atmosphere, influencing weather systems. It is typically found in the upper atmosphere of temperate regions.





The Pacific Northwest heat wave, for instance, was found to result from a mix of factors, including localized atmospheric changes and long-term vegetation drying. This drying reduces the cooling effect of water evaporation from plants, exacerbating heat impacts.

Broader implications for preparedness

The frequency and intensity of these extreme heat events highlight critical gaps in existing climate models. While rising global temperatures make heat waves more likely, the unpredictability of these localized spikes poses challenges for mitigation and adaptation strategies.





In the United States, where heat waves are the deadliest weather-related hazard, recent calls have been made to introduce a naming system for heat waves, akin to hurricanes, to enhance public awareness and preparedness.





Reference: Kornhuber K, Bartusek S, Seager R, Schellnhuber HJ, Ting M. Global emergence of regional heatwave hotspots outpaces climate model simulations. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2024;121(49):e2411258121. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2411258121



