Heatwave Deaths in Australia Rise by 20% Due to Climate Change

Read time: 2 minutes

Studies from the University of Queensland (UQ) indicate that heatwave-related deaths in Australia have increased by 20% due to human-induced climate change. The research also shows that people living in cities face a higher risk of dying during extreme heat events compared to those in regional areas.

Examining heatwave mortality trends

One study, conducted in collaboration with the Australian National University, analyzed mortality rates during a severe heatwave in Victoria in January 2009. The five-day event, where temperatures peaked 12–15°C above normal, resulted in an estimated 374 excess deaths. The researchers determined that human-induced climate change contributed to a 20% rise in heatwave-related mortality.

“Our results suggest heatwaves with associated periods of higher mortality will occur more often than they did in the past.”



Dr. Nicholas Osborne.

The findings highlight the need for communities and health authorities to prepare for future heatwaves.

City dwellers face greater risk

A second study focused on identifying vulnerable populations using a Heatwave Vulnerability Index, an assessment tool frequently used in other countries. Researchers examined two decades of temperature and mortality data across more than 2,000 suburbs, finding that city residents were at a higher risk of death during heatwaves than those in regional areas.





Heatwave Vulnerability Index A tool used to assess how different populations are affected by extreme heat events. It considers factors such as socio-economic status, pre-existing health conditions, and access to healthcare.





“In analysing data for more than 2000 suburbs, we found city dwellers with low income, low education, diabetes and limited access to health services, were at the highest risk of heatwave related deaths."



Patrick Amoatey.

This was consistent across all Australian capital cities, where 70% of the population resides.

The role of the "heat island effect"

The study suggests that cities experience greater heatwave impacts due to the "heat island effect." Urban environments contain more heat-absorbing surfaces, such as roads and buildings, which trap heat and raise temperatures compared to surrounding rural areas.





Heat island effect A phenomenon where urban areas experience higher temperatures than surrounding rural regions due to heat-absorbing materials like concrete and asphalt. This effect intensifies the impact of heatwaves in cities.





“In Greater London, for example, research has shown the Heatwave Vulnerability Index could be used to predict an increase in ambulance callouts and mortality rates during heatwaves, which is helpful for health authorities and something we could use in Australia."



Patrick Amoatey.

The researchers believe a similar approach could support health authorities in Australia by supplementing existing state-based heatwave action plans.

Addressing future risks

With heatwaves projected to become more frequent and severe, the findings reinforce the importance of public health preparedness. Researchers suggest that improving health infrastructure, increasing access to cooling centers and integrating vulnerability assessments into planning strategies could help mitigate the impacts of extreme heat events.





References:

Environ Res: Climate. 2025;4(1):015004. doi: 1. Perkins-Kirkpatrick SE, Selvey L, Aglas-Leitner P, et al. Attributing heatwave-related mortality to climate change: a case study of the 2009 Victorian heatwave in Australia.. 2025;4(1):015004. doi: 10.1088/2752-5295/ada8cd Environ Impact Assess Rev. 2025;112:107812. doi: 2. Amoatey P, Trancoso R, Xu Z, Darssan D, Osborne NJ, Phung D. Evaluating the association between heatwave vulnerability index and related deaths in Australia.. 2025;112:107812. doi: 10.1016/j.eiar.2025.107812

