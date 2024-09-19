Hemp Shows Promise as Mosquito Insecticide

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

As part of the race to combat global insecticide resistance, new research shows that the same CBD people use to treat a variety of ailments is also extremely effective at killing mosquito larvae.





The study, published in the journal Insects , found that hemp leaf extract – which contains the active ingredient cannabidiol, or CBD – kills mosquito larvae from two different strains of the yellow fever mosquito within 48 hours, one that was resistant to typical insecticides and another that was not.





“Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals in the world, mainly because as adults they serve as vectors of disease,” said Erick Martinez Rodriguez, lead author of the study and a graduate student in entomology at The Ohio State University. “It’s very important to be able to control these pests at an early stage, when they are at the most vulnerable.”



