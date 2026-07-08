High Levels of PFAS Found on Reverse Osmosis Wastewater Filters

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As cities across the nation and the globe increasingly turn to advanced water purification systems to expand their drinking water supplies, researchers at Texas A&M University have identified a critical environmental safety consideration. A new study from the Zachry Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering shows that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” accumulate significantly on the purification filters used in advanced treatment to recycle wastewater into drinking water.





This breakthrough research examines a real-world potable reuse facility, where municipal wastewater is currently treated to very high standards to produce safe drinking water. Although the technology effectively removes contaminants, the study shows for the first time that microscopic trapping of harmful chemicals causes significant accumulation on the filters over their operational lifespan.





These findings carry implications for public health and environmental policy. When water utilities replace thousands of worn-out filtration membranes, the accumulated PFAS could pose risks to workers handling the equipment or leach into local groundwater if the components are discarded improperly. By detailing exactly how and where these persistent chemicals accumulate, the research provides engineers with the foundational data needed to develop safer disposal protocols and advanced cleaning techniques.





Civil and environmental engineering professor Dr. Shankar Chellam, his post-doctoral fellow Dr. Onkar Ekande, his former Ph.D. student Dr. Bilal Abada, and Brent Alspach, director of applied research at Arcadis, were co-authors of the study, published in the Journal of Membrane Science.





The research team analyzed several commercial reverse osmosis filters — coiled, sheet-like polymer membranes — that had been operating for four consecutive years at a full-scale potable reuse facility.





“Reverse osmosis is excellent at removing PFAS, just like it’s excellent at removing salts,” said Chellam. “It’s literally a desalination technology, and it is good for removing a lot of contaminants, but it’s expensive.”





Reverse osmosis works by forcing water through a dense, highly selective polymer membrane under high pressure, leaving salts, minerals and contaminants behind. Because wastewater contains much higher levels of PFAS than typical freshwater sources like lakes or rivers, these filters face an intense barrage of chemical pollutants over years of continuous service in a potable reuse plant.





This research addresses a crucial gap by analyzing the concentrations of these chemicals on the filters themselves. The team discovered that long-chain PFAS compounds often bind strongly to organic and biological fouling layers — slimes or biofilms composed of proteins, sugars and microorganisms — that naturally form on filter surfaces over time.





“There could be a correlation between the bio-organic fouling and PFAS accumulation on the filter surfaces,” said Abada. “In all but the very last filtration stage, we found organic fouling.”





The researchers discovered that long-chain, water-repelling PFAS variants accounted for two-thirds of the trapped chemical mass in the initial stages of membranes. Additionally, chemical precursors — compounds that degrade over time into more stable forms of PFAS — accounted for another 14% of the accumulation. In contrast, the final stage of the filtration system, which was dominated by chalky mineral scales rather than organic slime, retained almost no PFAS.





“PFAS is toxic at very low concentrations, and they have been reported in numerous drinking water sources and wastewater,” said Chellam. “The removal technologies currently in use, such as reverse osmosis, take a water stream that is relatively dilute in PFAS and concentrate the toxic chemicals to much higher levels on the filters.”





The conclusions drawn from this study add critical data on a widely concerning pollutant and support policymaking and regulatory oversight. Future research on PFAS mitigation technologies can also benefit from these results in terms of membrane life cycle analysis.





“The problem of membrane use, cleaning and disposal will only become bigger and bigger,” said Abada. “Even if we become more efficient and make the membranes last longer, we still have to figure out how to safely handle and dispose of them once they reach their end of life.”





As water-stressed communities continue to adopt advanced recycling technologies, these insights help ensure they can do so with a better understanding of the impact of PFAS accumulation on membrane lifecycles.





Reference: Ekande OS, Abada B, Alspach B, Chellam S. Accumulation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and their precursors in fouling layers on end-of-life reverse osmosis membranes in a full-scale potable reuse facility. J Membr Sci. 2026;749:125425. doi: 10.1016/j.memsci.2026.125425





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