High-Protein Diet Changes the Gut Microbiome and Triggers Immune Response
High-Protein Diet Changes the Gut Microbiome and Triggers Immune Response
Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "High-Protein Diet Changes the Gut Microbiome and Triggers Immune Response"
A new study from researchers at the University of Sydney has explored how 10 different diets – including those high in protein, carbohydrates and fat – affect the gut microbiota in mice. The results are published in Nature Communications.
The bacteria living in your gut
The microbiome refers to the community of microbes – such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and bacteriophage – that occupy a specific habitat, such as the gut.