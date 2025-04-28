High Ultra-Processed Food Intake Linked to Increased Premature Mortality

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) has been linked to a significant rise in premature deaths, according to a new study analyzing data from eight countries. Published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the study combined dietary survey results and mortality statistics to estimate the effect of UPFs on all-cause mortality.





Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are industrially formulated products made with ingredients derived from foods or created in laboratories.

All-cause mortality refers to death from any cause.











The research covered Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States. It found that higher UPF intake correlated with an increase in early deaths, suggesting that dietary patterns centered on heavily processed foods could have serious public health implications.

What are ultra-processed foods?

UPFs are ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat products composed largely of substances extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories. Their composition generally includes little to no whole foods, and they are often laden with additives such as colorants, flavor enhancers, sweeteners, emulsifiers and processing aids.





These products have increasingly displaced traditional meals made with fresh or minimally processed ingredients across many populations, a trend that researchers argue could be undermining global health.

Linking UPF consumption to mortality

To quantify the burden of UPF intake on early deaths, researchers first assessed the linear relationship between UPF consumption and all-cause mortality. They determined that for every 10% increase in dietary energy derived from UPFs, the risk of premature death rose by 3%.





Using national dietary and mortality data, the team built models estimating the proportion of premature deaths attributable to UPF consumption. Results varied by country, depending on the prevalence of UPFs in the diet. In countries with lower UPF intake, such as Colombia, around 4% of premature deaths were linked to these foods. In nations with higher consumption, such as the United States, the figure approached 14%. In 2018 alone, UPFs were associated with an estimated 124,000 premature deaths in the United States.

Broader health impacts of UPF consumption

High intake of UPFs has previously been associated with a range of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, various cancers, and mental health disorders such as depression. This study is the first to calculate the burden of UPFs on deaths from all causes across multiple countries.





The findings suggest that UPFs affect health not just through high levels of harmful nutrients such as sodium, trans fats, and sugars, but also through the structural changes induced by industrial processing and the extensive use of artificial ingredients.

Implications for public health policy

The study's results reinforce calls for regulatory and fiscal measures aimed at reducing UPF consumption. While high-income countries have seen stable but elevated levels of UPF intake over the past decade, low- and middle-income countries are experiencing a continuous rise. This trend signals a growing health burden in these regions unless interventions are implemented to encourage traditional diets based on fresh and minimally processed foods.





Reference: Nilson EAF, Delpino FM, Batis C, et al. Premature mortality attributable to ultraprocessed food consumption in 8 countries. Am J Prevent Med. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2025.02.018



