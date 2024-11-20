Hot Cocoa Could Protect Against the Vasculature Stress of Fatty Foods

Dr Catarina Rendeiro, Assistant Professor in Nutritional Sciences at the University of Birmingham, and leading author said: “We know that when people are stressed, they tend to gravitate towards high-fat foods. We have previously shown that fatty food can impair the body’s vascular recovery from stress. In this study, we wanted to see if adding a high-flavanol food to the fatty meal would alleviate the negative impact of stress in the body”





Rosalind Baynham, first author on the paper, explained: “Flavanols are a type of compound that occur in different fruits, vegetables, tea and nuts including berries and unprocessed cocoa. Flavanols are known to have health benefits, particularly for regulating blood pressure and protecting cardiovascular health.





“We took a group of young healthy adults and gave them two butter croissants with 10 g salted butter, 1.5 slices of cheddar cheese and 250 ml whole milk as breakfast, and either a high-flavanol cocoa or a low-flavanol cocoa drink. Following a rest period, we asked the participants to complete a mental maths test which increased in speed for eight minutes, alerting them when they got an answer wrong. During the 8 minute rest period and 8 minute mental maths test, we measured forearm blood flow, cardiovascular activity and prefrontal cortex (PFC) tissue oxygenation. We also measured vascular function using Brachial Flow-mediated dilatation (FMD), which is a prognostic measure for future risk of cardiovascular disease. This stress task induced significant increases in heart rate and blood pressure, similar to the stress you may encounter in daily life.”





The cocoa beverages were prepared by dissolving 12 g cocoa powder into 250 ml of whole milk. The low-flavanol powder was an alkalized cocoa powder which was processed to reduce total flavanols to 5.6 mg per serving; and the high-flavanol cocoa powder was a non-alkalized powder, delivering 695.0 mg total flavanols per serving. Alkalization is a process typically used in chocolate making to enhance flavour, but unfortunately it reduces the amount of flavanols.