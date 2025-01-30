How Chlorella Could Become the Next Big Superfood

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Chlorella vulgaris, a freshwater microalga, could play a role in addressing food security challenges while promoting environmental sustainability, according to a new study published in Journal of Food Science. Researchers at the University of Birmingham highlight its potential as a nutrient-dense ingredient that offers both health and ecological benefits.





Unlike traditional crops that require large amounts of land and water, Chlorella can be cultivated with minimal environmental impact. It is rich in protein, lipids, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, making it a promising addition to food products.

Challenges and future directions in Chlorella production

Despite its advantages, scaling up Chlorella production remains a challenge. The study emphasizes the need for improvements in cultivation methods, processing techniques and consumer acceptance. Researchers suggest that advancements in bioreactor design, nutrient optimization and sterile growth environments could help enhance yields and reduce costs.





Processing methods such as mechanical milling, enzyme treatments and ultrasonication can improve the bioavailability of nutrients, while pulsed electric fields may enhance digestibility. Sensory modifications, including taste-masking strategies, will also be essential to increase consumer appeal.





Bioreactor A controlled system used for growing microorganisms or cells, optimizing factors like light, nutrients and aeration to maximize yield and efficiency in large-scale production. Ultrasonication A process that uses high-frequency sound waves to break down cell walls, improving nutrient extraction and bioavailability in food and pharmaceutical applications.

Environmental and health benefits

Beyond its nutritional value, Chlorella contributes to environmental sustainability. It helps capture carbon dioxide and can be used in wastewater treatment, aligning with global sustainability goals.

"As consumer interest in health-conscious and eco-friendly products grows, Chlorella Vulgaris could be one of the superfoods that redefine the future of food innovation. Our study underscores the critical role of applied research in addressing global food security challenges while promoting environmental sustainability."

Dr. Helen Onyeaka.

From a health perspective, Chlorella has been associated with antioxidant properties, immune support and potential protective effects against conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and major depressive disorder. Some studies have also explored its potential anti-tumor effects.

Expanding Chlorella’s role in the food industry

The study suggests that increasing awareness and investing in large-scale sustainable production methods could facilitate Chlorella’s integration into mainstream food products. Researchers recommend focusing on strain improvement, refining cultivation systems and optimizing sensory qualities to enhance consumer acceptance.

“We found that Chlorella not only meets growing demand for sustainable food sources but also offers substantial health and nutrition benefits. By overcoming production challenges through technological advancements, we can pave the way for Chlorella’s widespread adoption.”

Dr. Helen Onyeaka.

With its high protein content (43–58% dry weight) and essential micronutrients such as vitamin B, calcium and magnesium, Chlorella has the potential to be a viable alternative to conventional protein sources. As demand for sustainable and health-conscious foods grows, innovations in microalgae cultivation may pave the way for its widespread adoption.





Reference: Wang CA, Onyeaka H, Miri T, Soltani F. Chlorella vulgaris as a food substitute: Applications and benefits in the food industry. J Food Sci. 2024;89(12):8231-8247. doi: 10.1111/1750-3841.17529



