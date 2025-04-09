How Lactic Acid Bacteria Improve Plant-Based Alternatives

Anti nutrients and mineral absorption

Another challenge with plant-based dairy alternatives is their anti-nutrient content, which negatively influences the body’s absorption of essential minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium or affects protein digestibility. Anti-nutrients bind to these minerals, making them inaccessible to the body. As a result, products may contain iron or zinc on paper but still fail to meet nutritional needs.





The researchers point out that fermentation with lactic acid bacteria can help degrade several anti-nutritional compounds. Certain bacterial strains produce enzymes that can break down these complex molecules, thereby increasing the bioavailability of nutrients in the final product.

Plant-adapted bacteria

The researchers emphasise that not all lactic acid bacteria are equally suited for this task. Bacteria originally isolated from milk are typically adapted to animal-based environments, whereas those derived from plants or plant-based foods have an evolutionary advantage in handling plant substrates. Through natural selection, these strains have developed the ability to utilise plant sugars and degrade complex plant compounds – making them ideal starter cultures for plant-based fermented products.





Therefore, the choice of bacterial strain and fermentation conditions will be crucial for developing products that are not only palatable and aromatic but also of high nutritional quality.

About the scientific review

This study is not an experimental trial with new products but a systematic review of existing knowledge. The researchers analysed a wide range of studies and identified patterns and technological approaches that have already demonstrated promising results – and which deserve to be applied more strategically in product development.





Original title of the review: “Metabolic insights of lactic acid bacteria in reducing off-flavours and anti-nutrients in plant-based fermented dairy alternatives”.





The article is published in Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety, March 2025.





The scientific review was funded by Agrifoodture under the research project REPLANTED. The authors come from the DTU National Food Institute and Novonesis. The technology developed in REPLANTED continues in the Agrifoodture project HyCheese, which aims to create hybrid cheeses made from milk and plants.





Reference: Molina GES, Ras G, da Silva DF, Duedahl-Olesen L, Hansen EB, Bang-Berthelsen CH. Metabolic insights of lactic acid bacteria in reducing off-flavors and antinutrients in plant-based fermented dairy alternatives. Compr Rev Food Sci Food Saf. 2025;24(2):e70134. doi: 10.1111/1541-4337.70134



