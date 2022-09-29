How Old Is a Fingerprint?

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "How Old Is a Fingerprint?"

Forensic dramas on TV make it seem easy to determine when fingerprints were left at the scene of a crime. In reality, the oils in fingerprints degrade over time, and it’s difficult to figure out their age. Now, researchers reporting a small-scale study in ACS Central Science have discovered molecular markers for changes to these oils over a seven-day time period — information that could be used to estimate fingerprints’ ages more accurately.





Identifying the age of fingerprints at a crime scene is extremely important evidence when trying to figure out who was really there when the wrongdoing was committed. Previously, Young Jin Lee and colleagues showed that triacylglycerols found in fingerprint oils react with ozone in the air, forming oxidation products, whose presence could be used to estimate when prints were deposited. But ozone reacts with other oils, such as squalene, wax esters, fatty acids and diacylglycerols, generating a complex mixture of oxidation compounds. So, Lee and Andrew Paulson wanted to develop a method to decipher that mixture of compounds and find molecular markers that could more precisely estimate the age of a fingerprint.





The researchers had a volunteer place 14 of their thumbprints on glass slides, which were left in the open air at room temperature for up to seven days. Then the team analyzed the fingerprint oils with high-resolution mass spectrometry. Using a specialized data visualization tool known as a Kendrick mass defect plot, they identified two new unique molecular trends — the presence of epoxides and an increase in medium-length fatty acids. Though their use for estimating fingerprint age is still to be determined, epoxides were observed in the fingerprints, formed from triacylglycerols, wax esters, fatty acids and diacylglycerols. Interestingly, there was a large increase in the amount of 10-carbon-long saturated fatty acids, known as capric acid or decanoic acid, which the researchers suggest comes from ozone reacting with certain carbon-carbon double bonds unique to human fingerprints. The researchers say that their next step is to build a model based on the results to determine when fingerprints were deposited.





Reference: Paulson AE, Lee YJ. Novel Ambient Oxidation Trends in Fingerprint Aging Discovered by Kendrick Mass Defect Analysis. ACS Cent Sci. 2022;8(9):1328-1335. doi:10.1021/acscentsci.2c00408



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.



