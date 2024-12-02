How Plant-Based Diets Can Help Prevent GI Cancers

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

As diagnoses of bowel cancer in people under 50 increase globally, researchers emphasize the importance of dietary interventions to reduce the risk of gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. Two studies from Flinders University highlight that a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish and dairy may offer protection against these cancers and improve disease outcomes.





The studies identified direct links between unhealthy eating patterns and increased risks of GI cancers. Diets rich in red and processed meats, refined grains, sugary beverages and fast food were associated with higher risks, while diets emphasizing fiber, healthy fats and limited sugar and alcohol intake were linked to lower risks.





Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers Cancers affecting the digestive tract, including the stomach, intestines, and related organs. Nutritional biomarkers Biological indicators used to assess dietary intake and its relationship to disease outcomes.

Gut health and inflammation: The role of fiber

High-fiber foods such as fruits and vegetables support healthy gut bacteria, which play a critical role in reducing inflammation – a key factor in the development of GI cancers. This reinforces global dietary guidelines advocating for increased consumption of plant-based foods and whole grains while limiting processed and red meats.

“Unhealthy dietary patterns, marked by high consumption of red and processed meats, fast foods, refined grains, alcohol and sugary beverages, present a worrying relationship with an increased risk of GI cancers." Dr. Yohannes Melaku

Researchers pointed out that dietary interventions could be pivotal in reducing cancer risks but emphasized that they are only one aspect of broader health and wellness strategies.

Global burden of digestive cancers

GI cancers, which include cancers of the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum and anus, account for 25% of global cancer cases and 33% of cancer-related deaths. The rising incidence of bowel cancer, particularly among younger individuals, calls for urgent preventive action.





The findings support established dietary recommendations from the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research, which advocate for plant-forward diets rich in fiber and whole foods.





“As awareness around bowel cancer grows, our research serves as a timely reminder of the power of nutrition in disease prevention. By adhering to healthy eating practices, we can take proactive steps in safeguarding our long-term health,” said Melaku.

Calls for further research and education

While the research underscores the potential of nutrition to prevent and mitigate cancer risks, the authors stressed the need for more trials to examine how dietary patterns influence cancer development. They advocate for incorporating nutrition education into clinical settings and promoting public awareness about healthy eating habits.





“With the growing number of digestive cancers, such as bowel cancer, being diagnosed worldwide, and increasingly in people under 50 years old, it’s time for action to protect people’s digestive health,” said Melaku.





Reference: Abebe Z, Wassie MM, Nguyen PD, Reynolds AC, Melaku YA. Association of dietary patterns derived by reduced-rank regression with colorectal cancer risk and mortality. Eur J Nutr. 2025;64(1):33. doi: 10.1007/s00394-024-03513-9



