How "Super" Really Are Superfoods?

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

For many people, a healthy diet is very important. Forty eight percent of the population consider foods such as quinoa, chia seeds and goji berries, often advertised as "superfoods", a part of a health-conscious diet. They are perceived to have health-promoting properties, and some are even said to prevent diseases. "The range of so-called superfoods is wide, but there is no scientific or legal definition of the term", says BfR President Professor Dr. Dr. Andreas Hensel. "In our event, we will take a closer look at the scientific assessment of these foods and discuss the risk perception of the population." "Many so-called superfoods are offered and advertised - often via the internet - with sometimes untenable promises", says BVL President Friedel Cramer. "In such cases, but especially when products could pose a health risk, competent authorities are called upon. How we proceed and what challenges there are will be highlighted by experts at the two-day event."





The range of foods advertised as "superfoods" is diverse. The majority of the population associates them with health benefits, rather than risks. So-called superfoods are mostly plant-based foods that are supposed to have high contents of ingredients such as vitamins, minerals or secondary plant compounds. Additionally, food supplements that contain botanicals or other substances perceived to be beneficial to health are also promoted as superfoods. Contrary to popular belief, these foods, especially in concentrated form, may also pose health risks.





On the occasion of their 20th anniversary, the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment and the Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety are hosting a joint event. In addition to scientific assessment of foods promoted as superfoods, the main topics will be risk perception and regulatory aspects. The overall focus will be on consumer health protection.





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.