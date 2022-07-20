How Well Are We Progressing Towards Eco-Friendly Pest Management?

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "How Well Are We Progressing Towards Eco-Friendly Pest Management?"

A new study – published in the CABI Agriculture & Bioscience journal – has reviewed progress made towards an eco-friendly insect pest management approach in subtropical agro-ecosystems in South Africa.





The research, by lead author Dr Tertia Grové of the Agricultural Research Council Institute for Tropical and Subtropical Crops, highlights how an integrated pest management strategy should aim to reduce Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) caused by pesticide use to tackle pests on avocado, litchi and mango.





South Africa is a known exporter of subtropical fruits – exporting to markets in the European Union and the United Kingdom – but fruit production in the country is susceptible to various insect pests that can significantly contribute to yield losses.





These include litchi moth, Cryptophlebia peltastica (Meyrick) (Lepidoptera: Tortricidae) on litchi, and the citrus thrips, Scirtothrips aurantii Faure (Thysanoptera: Thripidae) and the mango seed weevil, Sternochetus mangiferae (Fabricius) (Coleoptera: Curculionidae) on mango.





In terms of avocado pests, for example, in 2019 the percentage loss of avocado fruit due to insect pests was determined at 12.58% according to the South African Subtropical Growers’ Association.





Furthermore, with respect to the mango seed weevil, Dr Grové highlights that this is an important pest and the economic impact is primarily based on the fact that it is a major phytosanitary pest, restricting access to new foreign markets and contributing to substantial rejections of fruit destined for existing export countries. She adds that a study conducted over two seasons in Limpopo indicated that 39.86% and 23.64% of ‘Tommy Atkins’ fruit were infested with mango weevil eggs if uncontrolled.





Twenty years ago, mainly broad-spectrum insecticides (organophosphates and pyrethroids) had been registered for control of pests and progress was made in adopting eco-friendlier management approaches. However, the lowering of maximum residue levels for pesticides on food products by importing countries provide new challenges for growers.





Dr Grové said, “The paper provides details on the important insect pests of subtropical crops and the current management strategies use for controlling these pests.





“An integrated pest management strategy should aim to use interventions that lower maximum residue levels. A challenge that still remains is the sucking bug complex on avocado and more environmentally friendly strategies used for suppression need to be developed.”





She adds that an effective trapping system to monitor adult sucking bugs coming into the orchards will be important for effective management and the development and testing of mating disruption products, attract and kill products, and biological control products for litchi moth is important.





“Biological control products also need to be tested against citrus thrips on mango. The mango industry needs to find more environmentally safe suppression methods that can be used with sanitation to manage mango seed weevil as it is a pest of phytosanitary concern,” Dr Grové added. “The set of economic thresholds for the important pests also needs some attention. The use of botanical pesticides has not yet been tested on a large scale and could possibly contribute to the control of pests in the future.”





Dr Grové suggests that if insecticide application is needed, it is important to take the characteristics, applications and costs of insecticide into consideration. She also states that Insecticides application can cause the development of resistance by pests and cause problems with residues on fruit and in the environment.





Dr Grové said, “To minimize the reliance on insecticides is the best solution for a healthy environment. The lowering of MRLs in certain markets will increasingly place pressure on growers. An IPM strategy should therefore aim to use interventions that lower MRLs.”





In concluding, she suggests that more eco-friendly options to tackle fruit pests can include bait techniques against fruit flies, natural chemical sulphur for the suppression of thrips and mealybugs can be dealt with by the release of parasitoids and other natural predators.





Reference: Grové T. Progress towards an eco-friendly insect pest management approach in subtropical agro-ecosystems (South Africa). CABI Agric Biosci. 2022;3(1):44. doi: 10.1186/s43170-022-00112-8



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.