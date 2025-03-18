Hybrid Cheese Offers a Greener Alternative Without Sacrificing Taste

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Cheese is a staple in many diets, with Europeans consuming an average of 20.5 kilograms per person in 2023. However, cheese production has a notable environmental impact due to its reliance on dairy. While plant-based cheese alternatives exist, achieving the right texture and flavor remains a challenge. To address this, researchers at the University of Copenhagen have explored an alternative solution – hybrid cheese, which combines milk and plant proteins.

Developing a hybrid paneer

The research team focused on paneer, a firm cheese commonly used in South Asian cuisine. Their hybrid paneer consists of a blend of casein, a key milk protein, and pea protein. Pea protein was chosen due to its availability in Europe and lower environmental impact compared to other plant-based protein sources like soy.





Casein A primary protein found in milk that gives cheese its structure. It coagulates when exposed to acid or rennet, forming curds in the cheese-making process. Pea protein A plant-based protein extracted from yellow peas. It is commonly used in alternative meats and dairy products due to its high protein content and relatively neutral flavor.





In their study, published in Food Research International, researchers tested how much pea protein could be incorporated while maintaining the cheese's structure. They found that at least 25% of the milk protein could be replaced with pea protein without significantly affecting texture, shape or taste.

"It’s really difficult to create a texture that matches regular cheese if you only use plant proteins. Therefore, our strategy is to get the best of both worlds by replacing as much milk protein as possible with plant protein, without compromising on taste and texture."

Professor Lilia Ahrné.

Optimizing texture with pressure

Paneer and similar cheeses, such as halloumi and feta, require pressing to achieve their firm texture. The researchers adjusted this process for the hybrid cheese, using higher pressure to account for pea protein’s tendency to retain water. This adjustment helped maintain the desired consistency despite the higher plant-based content.

Sustainability and nutritional benefits

Hybrid cheeses may help reduce the environmental footprint of dairy while retaining key nutritional benefits. Dairy proteins provide essential amino acids and calcium, while plant proteins can add dietary fiber. This combination could offer a more balanced nutritional profile than traditional dairy cheese.

Expanding hybrid cheese options

Paneer was chosen for its versatility, as it can be grilled, baked or fried without melting. The researchers believe that cooking cheeses like paneer, halloumi and feta could serve as viable meat substitutes in Western diets, particularly for those looking to reduce their meat consumption.





While this hybrid cheese represents a promising step, further refinement is needed to enhance the taste before large-scale production can begin.





