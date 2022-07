Impact of Urbanization on Water Sources Revealed by Bacterial Community Signatures

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Bacterial communities are often well adapted and stable in a particular environment whether it be a human mouth or a lake. Humans are altering environments at an increasing rate, none more so than in cities and their surroundings in the process of urbanization. In a study published today in the journal “Science of the Total Environment“, led by scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) and the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) as part of the Leibniz Research Alliance “Infections”, bacterial communities were examined in urban water bodies and wastewater in Berlin and compared to less anthropogenically influenced lakes from surrounding rural regions. The results reveal that urbanization introduces large amounts of nutrients, chemical pollutants and antimicrobial products, and thereby changes the makeup of the microbiome by favouring groups of bacteria that contain human pathogenic bacteria, with yet unknown consequences for ecosystem functioning and human and animal health.





Whether an armpit, garden soil or water, almost every place on earth has its own natural bacterial community. By altering environments, humans also change the bacterial composition of such places by creating new conditions that favour some groups of bacteria over others. In a new study, scientists from IGB and Leibniz-IZW along with colleagues from other members of the Leibniz Research Alliance tracked these changes in bacterial composition connected with the process of urbanization and demonstrated that bacterial communities in urban waterbodies and wastewater in Berlin are distinctly different from those of rural lakes in surrounding regions in the federal states of Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The process of urbanization does not only introduce human bacteria (“humanisation”) but can also introduce excessive amounts of nutrients (“eutrophication”), chemical pollutants and antimicrobial products such as antibiotics, which can drastically favour specific bacteria over others and change the makeup of the microbiome with yet unknown consequences for ecosystem functioning and human and animal health.





“We wanted to know whether urban water shows signatures of urbanization that are predictive of the types of bacteria present in a given community within the city limits,” says Prof Hans Peter Grossart of the IGB, co-principle investigator of the study. The results demonstrate that multiple bacterial groups are enriched in urban waters, the most extreme examples being found in the inflows and outflows of a wastewater treatment plant, pointing to a “humanisation” of urban lake microbiomes.





“Surprisingly, the enriched bacterial groups in urban environments are those that often contain pathogenic species. This suggests that if a pathogen gets into such an environment, it will find a very supportive environment in which to grow,” says Prof Alex Greenwood, head of the Leibniz-IZW Department of Wildlife Diseases and co-principle investigator of the study. This could potentially lead to outbreaks in such environments compared to rural water bodies, where such favourable conditions for pathogens were not found in general.





In the future, water hygiene may have to consider de-urbanizing the microbiomes of city water sources to establish more natural water ecosystems within the city. This will become increasingly challenging and important as climate change makes many urban areas dryer and more nutrient rich, further altering the bacterial communities of urbanized water. This may have profound effects for human and animal health as the risk of contamination with harmful microbes increases.





Reference: Numberger D, Zoccarato L, Woodhouse J, et al. Urbanization promotes specific bacteria in freshwater microbiomes including potential pathogens. Sci Total Environ. 2022;845:157321. doi:10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.157321



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.