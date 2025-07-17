We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Indoor Fungal Exposure May Be Riskier Than Current Guidelines Allow

Airborne fungi may harm health at levels below current safety limits, a new species-specific study suggests.

News  
Published: July 17, 2025 
Edited by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 1 minute

A new study has provided the first species-specific risk estimates for indoor microbial exposure based on animal toxicity data. The research, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, underscores the health risks posed by airborne fungi in indoor environments and suggests that current guidelines may be insufficient.

Study focuses on common indoor microbes

Researchers led by Professor Wonsuck Yoon at Korea University collected air samples from over 500 densely occupied indoor spaces in South Korea, including restaurants, public transportation hubs and retail stores. From these samples, they identified the most common microbial species and selected four representative fungi and bacteria for further analysis.


In a controlled study, mice were exposed to inactivated forms of these microbes through their airways over a four-week period. The exposure led to immune system changes and lung tissue damage, particularly from fungal species.

Benchmark doses suggest current guidelines may fall short

Using these results, the researchers calculated benchmark dose values and derived estimated safe exposure levels for humans. The findings suggest that exposure to certain fungi could pose health risks even at concentrations below current air quality guidelines in South Korea and those set by the World Health Organization.


Benchmark dose


A benchmark dose is a calculated exposure level to a substance that produces a predefined change in response rate, often used in toxicology to set safe exposure limits.


By contrast, the estimated safe exposure levels for the bacterial species studied were in line with existing regulations.

Implications for future air quality standards

The study challenges the current approach of using total microbial counts as a measure of indoor air safety. The researchers argue that because health risks can vary significantly between microbial species, regulation should reflect this variability.


While the study offers a new methodology for assessing microbial risk, it was limited to inactivated and culturable organisms. The authors recommend future research include viable and non-culturable microbes to better represent real-world exposure conditions.


Reference: Song MK, Kim JW, Kim DI, Park Y, Yoon W, Lee K. Assessment of pulmonary toxicity in mice to evaluate human health risks from indoor airborne microorganisms. J Hazard Mater. 2025;495:138884. doi: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2025.138884


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

