Innovative Method Extracts Lithium and Magnesium from Brines

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary Researchers at Monash University have created a pioneering technology, EDTA-aided loose nanofiltration (EALNF), for extracting lithium and magnesium from challenging brine environments. This innovative method boasts 90% lithium recovery, reduces environmental impact, and enables access to previously untapped lithium sources crucial for sustainable energy technologies.

Key Takeaways The EALNF technology efficiently extracts lithium and magnesium simultaneously, improving sustainability and recovery rates. It achieves 90% lithium recovery, significantly outperforming traditional methods and reducing extraction time from years to weeks. The technology produces freshwater as a by-product, addressing environmental concerns associated with lithium extraction.





In the race for solutions to unlock untapped sources, Monash engineers have developed worldfirst technology enabling direct lithium extraction from extreme environments like the desert.





Demand for lithium - critical to powering sustainable technologies - is rapidly growing but up to 75 percent of the world’s lithium-rich saltwater sources remain untappable using current methods.





With some predicting global lithium supply could fall short of demand as early as 2025, the innovative technology – EDTA-aided loose nanofiltration (EALNF) – sets a new standard in lithium processing. The technology uniquely extracts both lithium and magnesium simultaneously, unlike traditional methods that treat magnesium salts as waste, making it smarter, faster and more sustainable.

The work, co-led by Dr Zhikao Li, from the Monash Suzhou Research Institute and the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, and Professor Xiwang Zhang from the University of Queensland, promises to meet the surging demand for lithium and paves the way for more sustainable and efficient extraction practices.





“High-altitude salt brine flats in countries like China (Tibet and Qinghai) and Bolivia are examples of areas with tougher brine conditions that have traditionally been ignored. In remote desert areas, the vast amounts of water, chemicals and infrastructure required for conventional extraction just aren’t available either, underscoring the need for innovative technologies,” Dr Li said.





“With Monash University’s EALNF technology, these can now be commercially viable sources of lithium and valuable contributors to the global supply chain. Our technology achieves 90 percent lithium recovery, nearly double the performance of traditional methods, while dramatically reducing the time required for extraction from years to mere weeks.”





The technology also turns leftover magnesium into a valuable, high-quality product that can be sold, reducing waste and its impact on the environment.





Beyond its advanced efficiency, the EALNF system brings innovation to address major environmental concerns associated with lithium extraction. Unlike conventional methods that deplete vital water resources in arid regions, the technology produces freshwater as a by-product.





Dr Li said the system was flexible and ready for large-scale use, meaning it can quickly expand from testing to full industrial operations.





“This breakthrough is crucial for avoiding a future lithium shortage, making it possible to access lithium from hard-to-reach sources and helping power the shift to clean energy.”





Reference: Yong M, Tang M, Sun L, et al. Sustainable lithium extraction and magnesium hydroxide co-production from salt-lake brines. Nature Sustainability. 2024. doi: 10.1038/s41893-024-01435-2



