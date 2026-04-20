Insecticides in Insect Repellent Impairs Bumblebees’ Ability to Navigate

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Even brief exposure to the insecticide used in mosquito repellents can significantly impair bumblebees’ ability to find their way back to the nest. The bumblebees’ ability to navigate back to the nest is vital to the survival of the entire colony.





In the summer, many people turn to mosquito repellents to reduce the insects’ buzzing and bites. One solution that has become increasingly popular in recent years is the Thermacell device, which releases vaporized, pyrethroid-based insecticide prallethrin into the air. There has been much discussion in recent years about the effects of this substance on nature and pollinators in particular, but research data has been limited.



Researchers from the University of Turku and University of Oulu in Finland studied how prallethrin impacts bumblebees’ behaviour. The results of the study show that even a brief exposure to the insecticide can significantly impair bumblebees’ ability to find their way back to the nest.



“For bumblebees, returning to the nest is no small matter, on the contrary, it is essential to the survival of the entire colony. If the workers cannot find their way back, the nest will not get any food,” says Senior Research Fellow Olli Loukola from the University of Turku.

Impact on navigation was clear, but exposure did not increase mortality

The researchers studied the behaviour of 167 buff-tailed bumblebees (Bombus terrestris). They were exposed to prallethrin for one, ten or twenty minutes with a repellent device meant for consumer use, after which the bumblebees were released a kilometre from their nest and their return was monitored for three days.



The results were clear. Of the bumblebees in the control group that were not exposed to prallethrin, 37% returned to the nest. The return percent of the bumblebees that were exposed to prallethrin for one minute did not differ from that of the control group. However, of the bees that were exposed for ten minutes, only 17% found their way back, and just 5% of the bumblebees that were exposed to the insecticide for twenty minutes returned to the nest.



For those individuals that managed to return, the time taken to do so was not prolonged. Furthermore, laboratory tests showed that exposure did not increase bumblebee mortality, suggesting that the effect is specifically related to impaired navigation ability rather than direct toxicity.

