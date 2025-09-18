Italian Institute Develops Robot Worker for Vineyards

Read time: 3 minutes

A team of researchers from the Soft Robotics for Human Cooperation and Rehabilitation unit at the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) has designed and developed Frasky, a robotic prototype designed to autonomously navigate and perform tasks within vineyards. The project, coordinated by IIT researcher Manuel G. Catalano, stems from research conducted in collaboration with several partners within the JOiiNT LAB – a joint laboratory between IIT and Sistema Bergamo, consisting of Consorzio Intellimech, Confindustria Bergamo, the University of Bergamo, and the Kilometro Rosso Innovation District. The goal is to address the numerous challenges currently facing the agricultural sector, including environmental sustainability and labor shortages. This is a context in which robotics and artificial intelligence can offer significant opportunities.



“The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence in agriculture will enable the development of increasingly advanced precision agriculture models,” says Manuel G. Catalano, researcher at the Italian Institute of Technology and coordinator of the JOiiNT LAB, “promoting a more efficient and targeted use of resources, reducing environmental impact, and offering concrete support to farmers and wineries, even in the face of growing labor shortages and the challenges posed by climate change. This is an ambitious goal, for which cooperation between research institutes, academics, and industry is essential, allowing for the integration of diverse perspectives and expertise, essential to the project's success.”



Frasky is a prototype robot designed to operate in agricultural environments, equipped with a robotic arm and hand capable of manipulating plants and fruit. A camera integrated into the arm allows the system to map the surrounding environment, detect obstacles, and precisely identify specific objects, such as bunches of grapes. This solution is mounted on a commercial mobile platform specifically designed for outdoor navigation, equipped with four-wheel drive. The system is modular and flexible, both in terms of hardware and software, allowing for the integration of all necessary tools on board. Frasky, for example, is equipped with a nozzle positioned near the robotic hand, through which selective treatments are applied to the vineyard.



The robot's operation is based on software developed by the IIT group itself, divided into three main modules: navigation, which allows the robot to orient itself in space and reach points of interest while avoiding any obstacles; perception, dedicated to environmental analysis and grape recognition; and manipulation, which guides the robotic arm's movements during various operations. The information acquired by the perception module can be used for vineyard mapping, or the robot can be switched directly to the manipulation module, which allows the robot to perform targeted actions such as picking grapes, visual inspection, or applying treatments.



To manage the operation of the entire system, software was created that provides an intuitive graphical interface, through which the operator can send commands and monitor the execution of the robot's operations in real time.



The Frasky robotic system offers several advantages, including: more precise digital crop monitoring, support for farmers with repetitive tasks, greater precision in spraying in the vineyard, and a consequent reduction in spray dispersion. All of this translates into tangible benefits for the environment and worker health, limiting human exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals.



Designing robots capable of working in real-world agricultural environments to support humans represents a significant technical challenge. The terrain is uneven and the environment is subject to changes, even sudden ones, depending on the seasons, weather conditions, and plant growth. In particular, foliage can increase in density and volume over time, reducing visibility, hindering access to plants, and limiting the robot's movement.



Furthermore, a robotic system designed for this context must be able to navigate autonomously, avoiding obstacles, collect data on crop status, and simultaneously perform plant maintenance. This includes fruit handling, an operation that requires dexterity and finesse, as the fruit is deformable and easily damaged.



Frasky was initially tested in the laboratory on an artificial vineyard and subsequently validated through field demonstrations conducted in the vineyard of the "Le Corne" winery in Grumello del Monte (Bergamo). These tests demonstrated the platform's ability to autonomously navigate, map the environment, and apply treatments.



“We are currently working to make Frasky even more flexible, autonomous, and capable of adapting to agricultural contexts, which by their very nature are highly complex,” adds Francesca Negrello, researcher at the Italian Institute of Technology and Technology Manager of the JOiiNT LAB. “Our goal is to extend the robot's perception and manipulation capabilities to other tasks, beyond those already validated, so that it can work alongside winemakers, supporting them in monitoring production and in the most repetitive and onerous tasks.”



"Collaboration between research and industry, as is the case with the JOiiNT LAB, is a key element in fostering technological innovation and developing new professional skills," continues Fabio Previdi, Full Professor at the University of Bergamo. "Working closely with companies allows us to offer students concrete, interdisciplinary experiences, essential for developing the skills truly needed in the manufacturing world and preparing them for the challenges of digital transformation. Our students' direct involvement in the lab's projects allows them to actively participate in the development of advanced solutions and technology transfer, generating benefits for both companies and the university system."



“The technologies developed for industry, thanks to the joint efforts of research and business, have a cross-sector impact,” concludes Stefano Ierace, Director of the Intellimech Consortium, “that extends well beyond the manufacturing sector, generating tangible benefits throughout the region. These projects foster the creation of new training experiences for students and young professionals and represent a real opportunity to explore innovative solutions, with benefits that extend to the entire production chain and the local social system.”



Reference: Harikesh PC, Gao D, Wu HY, Yang CY, Tu D, Fabiano S. Single organic electrochemical neuron capable of anticoincidence detection. Sci Adv. 2025;11(25):eadv3194. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adv3194



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.