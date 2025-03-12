We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Liquid Nanofoam Material Protects Vital Organs From Blunt Force Trauma

Originally developed to line helmets and prevent brain injuries, the material can also protect internal organs from injury.

News  
Published: March 12, 2025 
| Original story from Michigan State University
A woman wears a cycle helmet
Credit: Waldemar / Unsplash.
Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at Michigan State University have refined an innovation that has the potential to improve safety, reduce severe injury and increase survival rates in situations ranging from car accidents, sports, law enforcement operations and more. In 2020 and 2022Weiyi Lu, an associate professor in MSU’s College of Engineering, developed a liquid nanofoam material made up of tiny holes surrounded by water that has been shown to protect the brain against traumatic injuries when used as a liner in football helmets. Now, MSU engineers and scientists have improved this technology to shield vital internal organs as well.

 

Falls, motor vehicle crashes and other kinds of collisioncan cause blunt force trauma and damage to bodily organs that can lead to life-threatening emergenciesThese injuries are often the result of intense mechanical force or pressure that doesn’t penetrate the body like a cut, but causes serious damage to the bodys organs, including internal lacerations, ruptures, bleeding and organ failure. 

 

Lu and Yun Liangan assistant professor in the College of Osteopathic Medicine, have teamed up to see how the liquid nanofoam could protect internal organs in the event of blunt force trauma.


“We improved the liquid nanofoam badjusting its protective response to match biological organs,” said Lu. “Then, we sealed the liquid nanofoam material inside a plastic pouch about the size of a quarter and made the new protection layer flexible and moldable enough to be worn comfortably against the body.”

To test the capabilities of Lu’s liquid nanofoamthe pouch was used as a protective cover and laid over a tissue sample and compressed by a machine with enough force to mimic a blunt force trauma event.

 

“For the first time, we are trying to understand how trauma is introduced by mechanical force and effectively mitigated it by using liquid nanofoam,” said Liang. “We are trying to understand the force needed to damage an internal organ, which will be then converted into the future design criteria for protective materials.” 


Lu and Liang found that the liquid nanofoam could withstand the mechanical force equal to a blunt force trauma without damaging biological tissue. Liang and her team demonstrated that the liquid nanofoam protected multiple biological tissues, including the liver, kidneys, heart and lungs, from forces and pressures equal to blunt force trauma injuries.

 

I could see with my eyes that theres literally no damage,” said Liang. “I was totally amazed.

 

Future applications of the liquid nanofoam could include using it as a protective layer inside an automobile’s frameworkto line the walls of an earthquake-proof room or to wear it close to the body as a protective vest that could have multiple applications to save lives and prevent tissue and organ damage from blunt force trauma events


Reference: Yang F, Zhu R, Zheng A, An R, Lu W, Liang Y. Effective protection of biological tissues from severe blunt force injury by engineered nanoscale liquid flow. Sci Rep. 2024;14(1):28947. doi: 10.1038/s41598-024-80490-3


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

