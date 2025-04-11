We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Low-Carb Diets, Regardless of Calories, Lead to Metabolic Improvements

Participants on such diets also had lower triglyceride levels following a high fat meal.

News  
Published: April 11, 2025 
| Original story from the University of Surrey
Plate of cheesecake covered in raspberry coulis, eaten by someone with a fork.
Credit: iStock
Read time: 1 minute

The intermittent fasting diet, which involves periods of severe calorie restriction, may be on the way out, as new research from the University of Surrey is suggesting that rather than drastically reducing calories, people can achieve similar metabolic benefits by cutting back on carbs. 


In Surrey’s study, participants aged 20-65 years who were overweight or obese, followed three different diet plans for one day: a normal carb diet, a low-carb diet with balanced calorie intake, and a low-carb diet with significant calorie restriction. 

Researchers found that both low-carb diets, regardless of calorie reduction, led to improvements in the participants’ metabolic markers, and better handling of a high fat meal, including reduced levels of triglycerides - a type of fat in the blood that may lead to heart disease - and a shift towards burning fat for energy. 


“We found that by simply restricting carbohydrates, without enduring extreme calorie restriction, we can reap the metabolic effects associated with short-term fasting. This suggests that periodically reducing our carbohydrate intake could be a more accessible and sustainable way for people to manage and improve their metabolic health,” Dr. Adam Collins, Associate Professor of Nutrition.


The study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, also highlighted that while participants experienced increased hunger on the low-carbohydrate days, it didn’t translate into increased food intake over the following two days. This suggests that the body may adapt to the reduced carb intake, potentially making it easier to adhere to this diet in the long term. 


“This research offers a promising new perspective on dietary interventions for metabolic health and could have an impact on managing conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity,” Dr. Adam Collins.


Reference: Biyikoglu H, Robertson MD and Collins AL. Isolating the acute metabolic effects of carbohydrate restriction on postprandial metabolism with or without energy restriction: a crossover study. Eur J Nutr. 2025. doi:10.1007/s00394-025-03646-5


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

