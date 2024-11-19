We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Machine Learning Helps Researchers Predict Interactions Between Gold Nanoparticles and Blood Proteins

Machine learning and supercomputer simulations have been used to investigate how gold nanoparticles bind to blood proteins.

News  
Published: November 19, 2024 
| Original story from University of Jyväskylä
A large protein structure in the background, and a small nanoparticle structure in the foreground.
The cover image of 10/2024 issue of Bioconjugate Chemistry, displaying a tunable ligand-protected gold nanocluster as a drug delivery system with high affinity to integrin αvβ3, a key regulator of adhesion and signaling in various biological processes that plays a critical role in cancer progression. Credit: María Francisca Matus/ University of Jyväskylä
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 3 minutes

Researchers in the Nanoscience Center at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, have used machine learning and supercomputer simulations to investigate how tiny gold nanoparticles bind to blood proteins. The studies discovered that favorable nanoparticle-protein interactions can be predicted from machine learning models that are trained from atom-scale molecular dynamics simulations. The new methodology opens ways to simulate efficacy of gold nanoparticles as targeted drug delivery systems in precision nanomedicine.


Hybrid nanostructures between biomolecules and inorganic nanomaterials constitute a largely unexplored field of researchwith the potential for novel applications in bioimagingbiosensing, and nanomedicineDeveloping such applications relies critically on understanding the dynamical properties of the nano–bio interface. Modeling the properties of the nano-bio interface is demanding since the important processes such as electronic charge transfer, chemical reactions or restructuring of the biomolecule surface can take place in a wide range of length and time scales, and the atomistic simulations need to be run in the appropriate aqueous environment.  

Machine learning help to study interactions at the atomic level 

Recently, researchers at the University of Jyväskylä demonstrated that it is possible to significantly speed up atomistic simulations of interactions between metal nanoparticles and blood proteins. Based on extensive molecular dynamics simulation data of gold nanoparticle – protein systems in water, graph theory and neural networks were used to create a methodology that can predict the most favorable binding sites of the nanoparticles to five common human blood proteins (serum albumin, apolipoprotein E, immunoglobulin E, immunoglobulin G and fibrinogen). The machine learning results were successfully validated by long-timescale atomistic simulations.  

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE
- In recent months, we also published a computational study which showed that it is possible to selectively target over-expressed proteins at a cancer cell surface by functionalized gold nanoparticles carrying peptides and cancer drugs, says professor of computational nanoscience Hannu Häkkinen. With the new machine learning methodology, we can now extend our work to investigate how drug-carrying nanoparticles interact with blood proteins and how those interactions change the efficacy of the drug carriers, Häkkinen concludes.  

The research will be continued 

The results will allow additional research to develop new computational methods for research in interaction between metal nanoparticles and biomolecules. 


- Machine learning is a very helpful tool when examining the use of nanoparticles in diagnostics and therapy applications in the field of nanomedicine. This will be one the main goals in our next project “Dynamic Nanocluster – Biomolecule Interfaces” supported by the European Research Council, rejoices Häkkinen.  


Reference: Pihlajamäki A, Matus MF, Malola S, Häkkinen H. GraphBNC: Machine learning-aided prediction of interactions between metal nanoclusters and blood proteins. Adv Mater. 2024:2407046. doi: 10.1002/adma.202407046


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter