Magnetic Sensor Technique Helps Identify Battery Fire Risk

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are widely used in smartphones, PCs, and electric vehicles, making them indispensable in our daily lives. However, recently, fires and other accidents have occurred in relation to the use of so-called compatible batteries as an alternative to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) batteries. With the widespread use of LIBs, their shapes have become standardized; therefore, distinguishing OEM batteries from the non-original ones based on their appearance has become challenging. Although marks, certification displays, QR codes, IC chips, etc., are used to identify OEM products, they can be copied. Hence, developing identification methods based on electrical characteristics and internal structures is essential.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Researchers at University of Tsukuba previously developed a method for detecting fuel cell failuress using magnetic sensors. In this study, they applied this method and developed a system for identifying LIBs based on the differences in the current path caused by the internal structure of these batteries. This method involves attaching a magnetic sensor to the exterior of an LIB and measuring the magnetic field generated by the current during charging and discharging. This simple method can identify single cells and multiple batteries connected in series.





The researchers will attempt to establish a system for identifying the battery within an actual battery module. Furthermore, they will also seek to develop a system that can identify batteries even in cases of deterioration and identical structures.





Reference: Eto A, Akimoto Y, Okajima K, Okano J, Onoue Y. Evaluation of lithium-ion batteries with different structures using magnetic field measurement for onboard battery identification. Green Energy Intelligent Transport. 2025:100257. doi: 10.1016/j.geits.2025.100257





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.