Majority of US Hurricane Fatalities Are Caused by Water Impacts

As Floridians prepare for an active 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, the most serious threat may not come from wind, but from water. Data from the National Hurricane Center shows that 86% of all direct hurricane and tropical storm fatalities in the United States between 2013 and 2023 were caused by water impacts – freshwater flooding, storm surge and rip currents. Of those, more than half resulted from drownings due to inland flooding, highlighting the critical importance of accurate rainfall and flood forecasting.



Florida Atlantic University’s Sensing Institute (I-SENSE) has emerged as a vital contributor to the nation’s weather forecasting capabilities through its leadership of the Southeast Atlantic (SEA) Econet. This academic-led network of atmospheric and hydrological monitoring stations delivers real-time data that directly informs forecasts and warnings issued by the National Weather Service.



The SEA Econet, managed in partnership with Coastal Carolina University, spans from Key West to Waities Island, South Carolina, with the institute managing the entire Florida subnetwork. Operating 160 atmospheric and more than 30 water-level stations across 32 counties in Florida, FAU leads the largest academic mesonet of its kind – a network of automated weather stations – in the Southeast and the fourth largest in the US.



Beyond Florida, the SEA Econet includes stations in Oklahoma (one weather station), Texas (two weather stations), Illinois (one weather station), and Georgia (one weather station and one water-level station). In South Carolina alone, the network manages 10 weather-only stations, 11 combined weather and water-level stations, and five water-level-only stations. Additionally, although not under direct management, the SEA Econet re-shares data from 65 other stations in South Carolina, further enhancing regional coverage.



“Every forecast that helps a family seek shelter, every alert that gives emergency crews time to mobilize – it all begins with accurate, real-time data from the ground,” said Jason Hallstrom, PhD, executive director of I-SENSE, which oversees the SEA Econet, and a professor in the FAU Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science within the College of Engineering and Computer Science. “That’s what we’ve built at Florida Atlantic: a statewide infrastructure that quietly powers some of the most critical decisions made during severe weather events. We’ve designed and deployed a system that delivers immense public value at a fraction of the typical cost.”



The infrastructure that FAU has developed is unique. Unlike other partners in the National Mesonet Program – many of which rely on millions in annual state support – FAU’s system was built entirely without direct state funding. Over the past 15 years, the university designed and engineered the technology in-house, with more than $8 million in federal research support from agencies like the National Science Foundation (NSF), NOAA and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The network’s architecture was intentionally developed to dramatically reduce the cost of operation, enabling broader geographic coverage without expanding budgetary needs.



The result is a highly efficient, deeply integrated system that powers weather alerts, supports emergency response coordination and enhances public safety. The data collected by the institute’s network is used by the National Weather Service, the South Florida Water Management District, the National Park Service, and numerous other local, state and federal entities. Counties like Broward, Palm Beach, Brevard, Orange, Saint Lucie, Martin, Miami-Dade and Monroe all benefit from direct station coverage that enables hyper-local forecasting during critical events.



“FAU’s mesonet would not be possible without an extensive coalition of partners that includes the South Florida Water Management District, the Southeast Coastal Ocean Observing Regional Association, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the National Park Service, the Naval Sea Systems Command, SBA Communications, U.S. Sugar, and many others,” said Hallstrom. “These enduring partnerships reflect the broad value and utility of the network across sectors.”



To meet the increasing need and ensure the continued protection of Floridians, I-SENSE is working to expand its network from 160 to 445 stations over the next five years. This expansion would target high-risk and overlooked areas in Central and North Florida, where forecasting gaps remain. A dedicated operational team will also be established to support the growing network and develop new communication tools to provide real-time data access to emergency responders, government agencies and the public.



“There are important challenges here as Florida bears the brunt of damage from tropical storms and hurricanes,” said Hallstrom. “To keep Florida weather-ready, we plan to expand our network, invest in its longevity and ensure that every community – from the coasts to the heart of the state – has the data it needs to stay safe.”



Florida, among the most hurricane-prone states in the country, has already absorbed more than $400 billion in direct weather-related costs since 1980, the second-highest total in the nation. These storms pose a persistent threat to life and property, and significantly affect key industries such as real estate, tourism, insurance, health care, construction and agriculture, which together account for more than half of Florida’s GDP. The devastation of recent hurricanes Helene and Milton, with an estimated combined damage of more than $100 billion and 237 confirmed deaths, underscores the urgency for advanced forecasting infrastructure.



“With the right investment and continued support, Florida Atlantic is uniquely positioned to ensure that Florida not only leads the nation in storm preparedness but sets the global standard for weather forecasting,” said Stella Batalama, PhD, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science. “Our mesonet network spearheaded by I-SENSE, provides real-time, localized data that directly enhances our ability to predict and respond to hurricanes, flooding and other severe weather events. By expanding this network and continuing to innovate, we can equip communities with the most accurate, timely forecasts available, ultimately saving lives, reducing economic losses, and strengthening Florida’s resilience in the face of increasingly frequent and intense storms.”

