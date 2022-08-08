Microbes Don't Stay on Plastic Particles as They Descend to the Deep Sea

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Microbes Don't Stay on Plastic Particles as They Descend to the Deep Sea"

A bit of good news from the deep sea. Research has shown that microbes on floating plastic particles can be transported over long horizontal distances. New research carried out by Annika Vaksmaa (Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research NIOZ) and Matthias Egger (The Ocean Cleanup) shows that microbes are not staying on plastic particles as these particles subside into the deep sea. Microbes at the deeper parts of the ocean and the sea floor live in a delicate harmony with their harsh environment. Visitors from a different world at the surface of the oceans could disturb and destabilize the deep sea eco-systems.





“The natural microbial community in deep waters is different from that at the ocean surface – almost two different worlds in a liquid space. Also, the amount of microbes per litre of ocean water in the deep sea is orders of magnitude lower than that at the surface,” says Annika Vaksmaa. “A thick rain of “alien” microbes drizzling from above with plastic shuttles could thus disturb the deep sea community.”

Elevator

In the subtropical gyres, the concentration of floating plastic debris items is very high. Consequently, the amount of microbes on floating plastic particles is also very high in these regions. The gyres thus offer an excellent natural laboratory to investigate if sinking plastic particles are an elevator for microbes. Matthias Egger: “We wanted to test if plastic particles, once they are sinking down from the sea surface, also transport microbes vertically downwards towards the ocean’s interior.”





Matthias and Anika sampled plastic in the North Pacific subtropical gyre (also referred to as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch due to the high loads of plastic floating in these offshore waters). They did this by trawling the surface and deeper water layers with a fine meshed net. They analysing the collected particles by extracting DNA from the biofilms which covers the tiny plastic particles. After sequencing the DNA they could identify which microbial communities live on each plastic particle.





“Indeed, we found that plastic functions as an elevator in the water column. But the passengers (the microbes), enter and depart the elevator rather quickly,” says Vaksmaa. “DNA sequencing showed that the microbial communities on floating plastic particles are different from those in deeper water layers.” The researchers concluded that, while sinking, the microbes apparently detach from the plastic and other microbes, from the surrounding water, attach to the free spaces on the plastic. Vaksmaa: “I was surprised how clear the results were that the reach of the ‘vertical plastic shuttle’ already stops at a few meters below the surface.”

Plastic Soup

In addition, the researchers found that a substantial part of the microbes on plastic surfaces were so-called hydrocarbon degraders. As the name implies, these bacteria are known to break down hydrocarbons such as oil and possibly plastics too. “This is not the first time that we find hydrocarbon degraders on plastics,” says Vaksmaa. “Also in my previous study on plastic colonizers in the Mediterranean Sea, I found a lot of these organisms. This raises the question if these hydrocarbon degraders in fact do eat or degrade plastic in the ocean.”





This study does not offer a solution for the global plastic pollution and the changes it has on the biodiversity in the ocean. This study has been a collaborative project. Vaksmaa: "I am very glad to work with Matthias from The Ocean Cleanup, as such large expeditions to remote locations need facilities and great collaborators. Only together such expeditions can be carried out. I know Matthias since we did our PhDs at different universities. It is important to realize that in science-it is not one woman’s/man’s business, but a team effort.”

What’s next?

This study is part of a larger ERC funded project led by Helge Niemann at NIOZ that aims to unravel which types of microbes life on plastic and in how far ocean plastic serves as a food source for microbes. ‘We investigate the fate of plastic in the sea and the ocean’s self-cleaning power. I.e. we want to know if and how fast marine microbes can eventually break down plastic debris" says Niemann.





Vaksmaa: “We aim to answer remaining open questions during similar oceanic expeditions, next time in the North Atlantic. Currently we can't rule out if certain single organisms do remain on the shuttle and enter deep ocean as quasi aliens. There they invade the native communities living in deeper water layers. We will attempt to check this in future expeditions.”





Reference: Vaksmaa A, Egger M, Lüke C, et al. Microbial communities on plastic particles in surface waters differ from subsurface waters of the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre. Mar. Pollut. Bull. 2022;182:113949. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2022.113949



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.