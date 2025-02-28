Microplastics Found in Bird Lungs Highlight Widespread Air Pollution

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Summary A study found microplastics embedded in the lungs of wild birds, revealing the extent of airborne plastic pollution. Using advanced chemical analysis, researchers identified high concentrations of synthetic materials, including plastics used in tires and insulation. The findings raise concerns about potential health risks for both wildlife and humans. Key Takeaways Microplastics in Lungs: Researchers found an average of 221 plastic particles per bird species.

Researchers found an average of 221 plastic particles per bird species. Common Pollutants Identified: Plastics from tires and insulation were the most prevalent.

Plastics from tires and insulation were the most prevalent. Potential Health Risks: Findings highlight concerns about inhaled microplastics in both wildlife and humans.





Microscopic plastic pollutants drifting through the air are lodging in the lungs of birds, a new University of Texas at Arlington study finds. Researchers worldwide are increasingly alarmed by how pervasive these harmful particles are in the air humans breathe and the food they eat.





Shane DuBay, an assistant professor of biology at UTA and co-author of the study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, said birds were chosen for the study because they are found in almost every corner of the world and often share environments with humans.

“Birds serve as important indicators of environmental conditions,” said DuBay, who collaborated with researchers from Sichuan University and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, both in Chengdu, China. “They help us understand the state of the environment and make informed decisions about conservation and pollution control.”





DuBay’s team studied 56 different wild birds from 51 distinct species, all sampled from the Tianfu airport in western China. They collected lung samples from each bird and performed two types of chemical analyses.





They used laser direct infrared technology to detect and count microplastics in the birds’ lungs. Pyrolysis gas chromatography-mass-spectrometry helped identify even smaller nanoplastics, which can enter the bloodstream through the lungs. Together, the tests allowed scientists to measure the amount of plastic in the birds’ lungs and determine the specific types of plastics present.





The study found high concentrations of microplastics in bird lungs, with an average of 221 particles per species and 416 particles per gram of lung tissue. The most common types identified were chlorinated polyethylene, used for insulating pipes and wires, and butadiene rubber, a synthetic material in tires.





While no official “safe” level of plastic particles in lung tissue exists, high levels of microplastics have been linked to serious health conditions, including heart disease, cancer, respiratory problems and fertility issues.





“Our research highlights an urgent need to address plastic pollution in our environments, as these contaminants can have far-reaching impacts on ecosystem health, as well as human health,” DuBay said. “Our findings call for further research, funding and action to mitigate the harmful effects of plastic pollution and ensure a healthier environment.”





