Microplastics Found in Water Trapped on Plant Leaves
A new study led by researchers at the University of Prešov in Slovakia marks the first discovery of microplastics in water puddles that collect on leaves.
What are microplastics?
Microplastics are fragments of plastic less than 5 millimeters in size, formed by the breakdown of larger plastics that are typically disposed of as waste.
While the field of microplastic study is relatively new – meaning we don’t yet know how they could adversely impact human, animal and ecological health – they are being increasingly detected in different environments.