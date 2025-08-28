Millions of Americans Face Crisis in Accessing Clean Water

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

As the United States passes a tipping point in water security, new research reveals that millions of Americans now face a growing crisis in accessing clean, affordable water.



The findings, published in PLOS Water and PLOS One, were produced by a multi-university team co-led by Dr. Wendy Jepson, professor of geography and director of Environmental Programs at Texas A&M University.



“Our research shows water insecurity in the U.S. is not just a problem of pipes and infrastructure — it’s a human issue that affects health, daily life and dignity,” Jepson said. “Even in the wealthiest country, millions face challenges getting safe and affordable water, often without anyone realizing it.”

A call for immediate water reform

The research team calls on utility industries, public agencies and policymakers to recognize the scope of the crisis, and reform water management approaches.



The team emphasizes that addressing the water crisis requires more than fixing pipes; it demands that policies treat water as a basic human need and that they prioritize the needs of those most affected.

The triple threat behind the water crisis

The studies outline how a “triple threat” of degrading infrastructure, accelerating climate change and sluggish or inadequate policy responses have pushed the U.S. past a critical point of clean and clear access to water — what the researchers call “peak water security.”



This triple threat disproportionately impacts low-income households and historically marginalized communities, which face higher rates of water contamination, shutoffs and exclusion from infrastructure improvements.



“We know water insecurity exists in the U.S.,” said Dr. Amber Pearson, co-author and associate professor at Michigan State University. “But we’ve lacked the right tools to measure it.”

A new tool to track America’s water crisis

To measure and track the crisis, the researchers introduced a new tool: the Household Water Insecurity Experiences (HWISE), a survey-based measurement originally created for lower-income countries but scaled to the US context.



The tool uses data from more than 1,000 households in over 15 at-risk communities across 2,770 Americans. Using the tool, the researchers are evaluating how well it predicts real-world outcomes and metrics like reliance bottled water and stress related to water access.



While the study is ongoing, the researchers believe the tool will have major implications for targeted infrastructural investments, integrated public health efforts and strategies aimed at closing the water equity gap.



“This scale will help us understand the real, everyday struggles families face and

guide more fair policies and investments,” Pearson said.



This interdisciplinary research team’s project included experts from Texas A&M University (College Station and Galveston campuses), Michigan State University, the University of Miami, Arizona State University, San Jose State University, Portland State University and others. The project was supported by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, several state water institutes, Jepson’s Texas A&M Chancellor’s EDGES Fellowship and the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative.



Reference: Jepson W, Wutich A, Pearson AL, et al. Beyond peak water security: Household-scale experiential metrics can offer new perspectives on contemporary water challenges in the United States. PLOS Water. 2025. doi: 10.1371/journal.pwat.0000413



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.