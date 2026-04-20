Millisecond Electric Pulse Makes Titanium Stronger and Tougher

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Metals such as titanium are prized for their strength, light weight, and resistance to corrosion, making them essential for aircraft, spacecraft, and medical implants. Now, a joint research team from Kumamoto University, Nagoya University, Kyushu University, and Zhejiang University has developed a groundbreaking processing technique that dramatically improves the strength and toughness of titanium alloys-in just a few milliseconds.





The team discovered that applying a high-density pulsed electric current (HDPEC) to titanium alloys for an extremely short time can reorganize their internal crystal structure in ways that cannot be achieved using conventional long, energy-intensive heat treatments. Using this method, the researchers achieved up to a 30% improvement in toughness, a key property that reflects a material’s ability to resist cracking while remaining strong.





Unlike conventional heat treatments that rely on prolonged heating, the new approach harnesses a unique athermal effect known as the electron wind force. As electrons flow rapidly through the metal, they directly push atoms into new positions, triggering rapid atomic diffusion and phase transformations before the material reaches equilibrium. This allows scientists to “freeze in” complex, finely tuned microstructures that combine strength and ductility.





The study focused on widely used titanium alloys, including Ti-6Al-4V and Ti-6Al-7Nb, which are common in aerospace structures and biomedical implants. The electric pulse treatment produced nanoscale martensitic phases and layered structures that effectively disperse stress, reducing the risk of sudden fracture. Importantly, these microstructures cannot be achieved through standard heat treatment methods.





In addition to performance gains, the process offers major sustainability advantages. Because the electric pulse lasts only milliseconds, energy consumption is reduced by more than 50% compared with traditional thermal processing. This positions the technique as a promising alternative for greener manufacturing of high-performance metals.





“This work demonstrates a new paradigm for materials design,” said members of the research team. “By exploiting non-equilibrium and non-thermal effects, we can achieve superior properties while drastically reducing processing time and energy use.”





Beyond titanium, the researchers believe the method can be extended to other metallic materials, opening new possibilities for next-generation structural materials across industries.





The results were published in Nature Communications and represent a close international collaboration among leading materials scientists in Japan and China.