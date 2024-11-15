Mitigating Post-Harvest Food Losses Through Better Education

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Better educating farmers and food processors about how to avoid post-harvest food losses – which amount to one-third of global food production, worth US$1 trillion annually – would reduce global food insecurity, according to researchers at McGill University.





“We can make a significant dent in global food insecurity by reducing food loss through better storage, transportation and processing practices,” said Vijaya Raghavan, Distinguished James McGill Professor in the Department of Bioresource Engineering and co-author of Practical Engineering Education to Address Sustainability and Food Security, a chapter published in the book Agricultural, Biosystems, and Biological Engineering Education in September 2024.





Due to lack of technology, financial resources, education and infrastructure, lower-income countries are at an increased risk of suffering post-harvest food losses.

Raghavan’s team, in collaboration with several agricultural institutions in India, conducted a project aimed at strengthening food security and rural development in South India.





The team provided training in post-harvest and food processing technologies to rural communities and, working closely with university research stations, NGOs and community members, implemented pilot projects to improve access to technical support in villages across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, including Kuttinagere, Shettihalli and Pallapalayam.





The hands-on approach ensured community-level implementation. The project also served to enhance the capacity of the institutions involved, create employment and empower rural women.





“By training local communities, food losses were reduced, and rural development was strengthened through better post-harvest technologies and business incubators,” said Valérie Orsat, co-author, Acting Dean in the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and James McGill Professor in the Department of Bioresource Engineering.

Education about sustainable practices is crucial

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that about 14 percent of global food production is lost or wasted each year between harvest and the retail market, and 17 percent between the retail market and the consumer. This results in food loss or waste of approximately 31 percent.





Food production is expected to increase by 70 percent to meet the demands of the world’s population, forecast to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, but the researchers emphasized that post-harvest losses must also be reduced and sustainability practices improved to secure the global food supply.





The researchers draw attention to the importance of education about environmental sustainability, urging institutions worldwide to broaden their scope.





"The planet is fragile; we’re seeing climate change impacts, and this must be reflected in our education systems," said Raghavan. “Education is an essential tool to empower future generations to address these critical issues.”





This project was funded and supported by the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA).





Reference: Raghavan V, Orsat V. Practical Engineering Education to Address Sustainability and Food Security. In: Agricultural, Biosystems, and Biological Engineering Education. CRC Press. 2024. doi: 10.1201/9780429150111-43



