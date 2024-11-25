We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Mixed Forests Reduce the Risk of Forest Damage in a Warmer Climate

Tree diversity reduces forest damage risk, while lodgepole pine is most vulnerable, a Swedish study finds.

News  
Published: November 25, 2024 
| Original story from Umea University
Mixed forest in Sweden.
Credit: Jan Bengtsson.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Forests with few tree species pose considerably higher risk of being damaged and especially vulnerable is the introduced lodgepole pine. This is shown in a new study by researchers from Umeå University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Science in Uppsala. The results can be useful for preventing forest damages and financial losses related to the forest industry.


Fungi, insects, fires and cervids, such as moose, are examples of natural factors behind tree damages in Swedish forests. Sometimes, the damages become so extensive that they impact the function of forest ecosystems, not least the ability of forests to provide wood and other tree products.


“In a warmer climate with more extreme weather and new pest organisms, and with a more intense forestry, forest damages are expected to become more common and more severe. It is therefore important to understand causes of forest damages and whether it can be prevented,” says researcher Micael Jonsson at Umeå University, who led the study.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

The Swedish national forest inventory has collected extensive data from Swedish forests. Since 2003, data on forest damages have also been collected.


In the current study, the research group has analyzed 15 years of these data from all over Sweden, to investigate which damages are most common and which factors determine the risk of a tree becoming damaged. The study is more extensive both in time and geographically than previous studies.


The results show that wind and snow are the most common causes of tree damage, followed by forestry and then fungi. Damages from cervids – mostly moose – are on fifth place. 94 percent of all trees showed some kind of damage. Coniferous trees and young stands showed the highest risk of damage, and in warmer parts of Sweden, stands with few tree species showed a considerably higher risk of being damaged compared to stands with a higher number of tree species.


“Our results show that there is a potential to reduce the risk of forest damages via a changed forest management. Especially, a higher proportion of broadleaf trees in the otherwise so coniferous-dominated production forest would result in fewer damages. We can for example see that the lodgepole pine, introduced by the forestry industry, has the highest risk of damage. Its introduction therefore counteracts a profitable forestry,” says Micael Jonsson.


The results also indicate that a higher number of tree species in a stand act as an insurance against extensive forest damages in a warmer climate.


“We must adapt Swedish forests and forest management methods to a future warmer climate. Including more tree species in production forests seems to be an adaptation that could work!” says co-author Jan Bengtsson at the Swedish University of Agricultural Science.


However, the study also shows that the data material has some weaknesses. For example, it has not been possible to establish the cause behind a large proportion of the damages.


“The national forest inventory collects important data for our understanding of the forest, but when it comes to the damage inventory, the data quality needs to improve to be fully usable in forestry practices,” says Jon Moen, co-author at Umeå University.


Reference: Jonsson M, Bengtsson J, Moen J, Snäll T. Tree damage risk across gradients in tree species richness and stand age: Implications for adaptive forest management. Ecosphere. 2024;15(11):e70071. doi: 10.1002/ecs2.70071


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter