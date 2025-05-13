Mushroom-Derived Material Grows Its Own Strength

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at Empa’s Cellulose and Wood Materials laboratory have developed a biodegradable material with properties suitable for multiple applications. Using the mycelium of the edible split-gill mushroom (Schizophyllum commune), the team created a bio-based substance that is not only strong and flexible but also requires little chemical processing.





Mycelium

A network of filamentous fungal cells that functions similarly to plant roots, involved in nutrient absorption and structural growth. A network of filamentous fungal cells that functions similarly to plant roots, involved in nutrient absorption and structural growth. Schizophyllan

A polysaccharide secreted by S. commune that forms long nanofibers. It provides mechanical strength and is used in biomedical and cosmetic applications. A polysaccharide secreted by S. commune that forms long nanofibers. It provides mechanical strength and is used in biomedical and cosmetic applications.





Natural biopolymers like cellulose and chitin are commonly investigated for sustainable material applications. However, enhancing their properties often involves chemical modifications that reduce their environmental benefits. The new method avoids this compromise by working with living fungal structures rather than extracting and altering specific components.

Fungal extracellular matrix underpins material strength

The researchers cultivated a strain of S. commune that naturally produces high quantities of two specific macromolecules: schizophyllan and hydrophobin. Schizophyllan is a long-chain polysaccharide that forms nanofibers, while hydrophobin is a surface-active protein that stabilizes interfaces between different liquids. These molecules are secreted by the fungus as part of its extracellular matrix, which also includes other fiber-like compounds and proteins.





Hydrophobin A protein produced by fungi that self-assembles at interfaces between hydrophilic and hydrophobic substances. It helps stabilize emulsions and is being explored for drug delivery. A protein produced by fungi that self-assembles at interfaces between hydrophilic and hydrophobic substances. It helps stabilize emulsions and is being explored for drug delivery. Extracellular matrix A complex mix of macromolecules secreted by cells that provides structural and biochemical support. In fungi, it includes polysaccharides and proteins crucial for forming bio-materials. A complex mix of macromolecules secreted by cells that provides structural and biochemical support. In fungi, it includes polysaccharides and proteins crucial for forming bio-materials.





Rather than purifying or altering these molecules individually, the team allowed the mycelium to grow as a living system. The material forms as the fungus produces and organizes these compounds, resulting in a composite structure with tear resistance and flexibility.

Applications in films and emulsions

Two potential uses were demonstrated in the laboratory: plastic-like films and oil-in-water emulsions. The films exhibited good tensile strength, which was improved further by aligning the fungal fibers during growth. The emulsions remained stable over time, a result attributed to the continuous secretion of schizophyllan and hydrophobin. This natural replenishment could make the emulsions particularly useful in food or cosmetic applications, where material safety and edibility are required.





Emulsion A mixture of two or more immiscible liquids where one liquid is dispersed in the other. Common examples include milk and mayonnaise. A mixture of two or more immiscible liquids where one liquid is dispersed in the other. Common examples include milk and mayonnaise.





The use of an edible fungus makes the material biologically compatible, and the stability-enhancing properties of its secreted compounds suggest a role in formulations that typically rely on synthetic stabilizers.

Adaptive materials with potential in electronics

The material's performance can be tuned by altering the growth environment or by selecting other fungal strains with different metabolic profiles. Its dynamic nature means that it responds to environmental conditions such as humidity, opening possibilities for sensor applications.





Empa researchers are exploring the use of this living material in electronic devices, particularly as components in biodegradable sensors. They are also investigating its integration into other ongoing projects at the lab, including efforts to develop sustainable batteries. The team envisions combining this fungal material with cellulose-based electrodes to create a compact, decomposable energy storage device.

Environmental interactions as a design feature

While biodegradability is often framed as a passive trait, this fungal system is also an active decomposer. This feature could be leveraged in products like waste-composting bags, where the material contributes to the breakdown of its contents. Designing with this capability in mind may broaden the application space for living materials that do not merely disintegrate, but also perform biological functions.





The research suggests that mycelium-based materials could occupy a space between traditional bio-based plastics and fully synthetic materials, offering a compromise-free route to functional, sustainable alternatives.





Reference: Sinha A, Greca LG, Kummer N, et al. Living fiber dispersions from mycelium as a new sustainable platform for Advanced Materials. Adv Mater. 2025:2418464. doi: 10.1002/adma.202418464



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.