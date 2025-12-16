Mutated Baker’s Yeast as a Petroleum Substitute in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Read time: 1 minute

As fossil fuels rise in cost and green initiatives gain traction, alternative methods for producing useful compounds using microorganisms have the potential to become sustainable, environmentally friendly technologies.



One such process involves the common bread yeast, Saccharomyces cerevisiae (S. cerevisiae), to produce 2,3-butanediol (2,3-BDO), an organic compound often used in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. However, this yeast has a low tolerance for 2,3-BDO under high concentrations, which leads to a decline in its production ability and hinders the mass commercialization of this method.



To work around this, Associate Professor Ryosuke Yamada’s team at Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Engineering attempted to enhance S. cerevisiae by introducing mutations into the genomic DNA. The researchers engineered four altered strains and subjected them to ethanol, heat, and low pH stressors.



As a result, they successfully obtained the YPH499/Co58 mutant strain that proliferates 122 times more than the parent strain in a high-concentration 2,3-BDO environment. Furthermore, gene expression analysis confirmed that the activation of genes associated with proteasome, peroxisome, the tricarboxylic acid cycle, mitochondria, and transcriptional regulation played a crucial role in 2,3-BDO tolerance.



“The technology used to mutate the yeast’s genomic DNA is a highly effective base technology for enhancing its capabilities,” stated Professor Yamada. “This method could contribute to creating a sustainable society by not only producing 2,3-BDO but also facilitating the development of robust microorganisms capable of efficiently producing other useful substances.”



The study was published in Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology.





Reference: Nakamura K, Yamada R, Sakaguchi R, Matsumoto T, Ogino H. Construction of yeast with extremely high 2,3-butanediol tolerance by introducing point and structural mutations and partial elucidation of the mechanism of 2,3-butanediol tolerance. Appl Microbiol Biotechnol. 2025;109(1):227. doi: 10.1007/s00253-025-13626-8





