Myanmar’s Vulnerable Buildings Worsened 2025 Earthquake

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, became a widespread catastrophe due to the collapse of vulnerable buildings, which directly led to the majority of deaths and destruction, according to a new report by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH).



Using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from the Sentinel-1 satellite, UNU researchers assessed the damage in the hard-hit cities of Mandalay, Pyin Oo Lwin, Madaya, Kyaukse, Sagaing, Shwebo, and Woundwin. Key findings from the report detail the widespread destruction, with over 157,000 buildings identified as likely damaged.



The devastation led to a severe human toll, as the earthquake resulted in 3,600 to 5,350 deaths and left approximately 200,000 people without homes. The impact varied geographically; the city of Woundwin saw the highest proportion of damage with 73% of its buildings affected, while the major urban center of Mandalay saw 36% damaged. The damage extended to critical infrastructure, as the quake destroyed at least three hospitals, partially damaged 22 others, and disrupted vital water and energy services. Furthermore, the event led to a significant loss of cultural heritage, with thousands of historical sites, including ancient pagodas and monasteries, sustaining damage.



"This earthquake was a large-scale tragedy, but it was not a surprise. The immense loss of life and property was a direct result of the widespread collapse of vulnerable buildings," says the report's lead author, Dr. Manoochehr Shirzaei, Chief Scientist, Global Environmental Intelligence Lab at UNU-INWEH. "Our rapid analysis using remote sensing and AI demonstrates how modern technology can be harnessed to guide emergency response and understand the scope of a disaster almost immediately. This data is fundamental for prioritizing aid and planning reconstruction."



The report identifies the primary cause of the catastrophic losses as the prevalence of non-engineered structures, such as unreinforced masonry, which are highly vulnerable to seismic shaking. These technical deficits were worsened by systemic governance challenges, including inadequate enforcement of the 2016 Myanmar National Building Code, and the complexities of the country's ongoing political and security situation.



The analysis underscores that Myanmar's seismic vulnerability is a complex issue stemming from the intersection of technical shortcomings, governance gaps, and socio-economic fragility.



"The devastating impacts of earthquakes and other natural disasters are preventable," says UNU-INWEH Director Professor Kaveh Madani. "This event is a painful reminder that building codes, land-use planning, and public education are not just policies on paper—they are life-saving tools. An effective culture of safety, where building resilience is treated as a public health priority, is essential to mitigating the impact of future disasters in Myanmar and other vulnerable regions worldwide."



To build future resilience, the report offers several recommendations. It stresses the importance of adopting and rigorously enforcing modern seismic building codes, one of the most cost-effective strategies to protect communities.



The report also calls for prioritizing the retrofitting of existing vulnerable buildings, especially older structures, critical facilities like hospitals and schools, and irreplaceable cultural heritage sites. Alongside structural improvements, it recommends implementing effective land-use planning to limit construction in areas with high seismic hazards. Finally, the brief highlights the need for investment in public awareness, disaster education, resilient building design, targeted retrofitting and comprehensive training for engineers and builders to ensure that these crucial mitigation measures are understood and properly implemented.





Reference: Shirzaei M, Awasthi S, Oyedele EO, et al. building damage assessment of the March 2025 Myanmar earthquake. United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health. 2025. doi: https://doi.org/10.53328/INR24MSIR002.



