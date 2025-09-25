Nano-Selenium Helps Grow More Nutritious Rice

Read time: 2 minutes

The cultivation of rice – the staple grain for more than 3.5

billion people around the world – comes with extremely high environmental,

climate and economic costs. But this may be about to change, thanks to new

research led by scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and

China’s Jiangnan University. They have shown that nanoscale applications of the

element selenium can decrease the amount of fertilizer necessary for rice

cultivation while sustaining yields, boosting nutrition, enhancing the soil’s

microbial diversity and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. What’s more, in a new

paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,

they demonstrate for the first time that such nanoscale applications work in

real-world conditions.





“The Green Revolution massively boosted agriculture output

during the middle of the last century,” says Baoshan

Xing, University Distinguished Professor of Environmental and Soil

Chemistry, director of UMass’ Stockbridge School of Agriculture, and co-senior

author of the new research. “But that revolution is running out of steam. We

need to figure out a way to fix it and make it work.”





Part of what made the Green Revolution so revolutionary was

the invention of synthetic, nitrogen-heavy fertilizers that could keep

agricultural yields high. But they’re expensive to make, they create an

enormous amount of carbon dioxide, and much of the fertilizer washes away.



Most crops only use about 40–60% of the nitrogen applied to

them, a measurement known as nitrogen use efficiency, or NUE, and the NUE of

rice can be as low as 30%—which means that 70% of what a farmer puts on their

fields washes away into streams, lakes and the oceans, causing eutrophication,

dead zones and a host of other environmental problems. It also means that 70%

of the cost of the fertilizer is likewise wasted.



Furthermore, when nitrogen is applied to soils, it interacts

with the soil’s incredibly complex chemistry and microbes, and ultimately leads

to vastly increased amounts of methane, ammonia and nitrous oxide—all of which

contribute to global warming. Furthermore, synthesizing fertilizer itself is a

greenhouse-gas-heavy enterprise.



“Everybody knows that we need to improve NUE,” says Xing—the

question is how?



What Xing and his co-authors, including lead author Chuanxi

Wang and another senior author, Zhenyu Wang, professors of environmental

processes and pollution control at Jiangnan University discovered, is that

nanoscale selenium, an element crucial for plant and human health, when applied

to the foliage and stems of the rice, reduced the negative environmental

impacts of nitrogen fertilization by 41% and increased the economic benefits by

38.2% per ton of rice, relative to conventional practices.



“We used an aerial drone to lightly spray rice growing in a

paddy with the suspension of nanoscale selenium,” says Wang. “That direct

contact means that the rice plant is far more efficient at absorbing the

selenium than it would be if we applied it to the soil.”



Selenium stimulates the plant’s photosynthesis, which

increased by more than 40%. Increased photosynthesis means the plant absorbs

more CO 2 , which it then turns into carbohydrates. Those

carbohydrates flow down into the plant’s roots, which causes them to grow.

Bigger, healthier roots release a host of organic compounds that cultivate

beneficial microbes in the soil, and it’s these microbes that then work

symbiotically with the rice roots to pull more nitrogen and ammonium out of the

soil and into the plant, increasing its NUE from 30 to 48.3%, decreasing the

amount of nitrous oxide and ammonia release to the atmosphere by 18.8–45.6%.



With more nutrients coming in, the rice itself produces a

higher yield, with a more nutritious grain: levels of protein, certain critical

amino acids, and selenium also jumped.



On top of all of this, Xing, Wang and their colleagues found

that their nano-selenium applications allowed farmers to reduce their nitrogen

applications by 30%. Since rice cultivation accounts for 15–20% of the global

nitrogen use, this new technique holds real promise for helping to meet the

triple threat of growing population, climate change, and the rising economic

and environmental costs of agriculture.

Reference: Wang C, Cheng B, Xiao Z, et al. Nanotechnology-driven

coordination of shoot–root systems enhances rice nitrogen use efficiency. Proc

Natl Acad Sci USA. 2025. doi:10.1073/pnas.2508456122

























































This article has been republished from the

following materials.

Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further

information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing

policy can be accessed here.