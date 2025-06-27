Nanodomains May Hold the Key to Next-Generation Solar Cells

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new study, published in Nature Nanotechnology and featured on the journal’s front cover this month, has uncovered insights into the tiny structures that could take solar energy to the next level.





Researchers from the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology (CEB) have found that dynamic nanodomains within lead halide perovskites – materials at the forefront of solar cell innovation – hold a key to boosting their efficiency and stability.





The findings reveal the nature of these microscopic structures, and how they impact the way electrons are energised from the light and transported through the material, offering insights to more efficient solar cells.





The study was led by Milos Dubajic and Professor Sam Stranks from the Optoelectronic Materials and Device Spectroscopy Group research group at CEB, in collaboration with an international network, with key contributions from Imperial College London, UNSW Sydney, Colorado State University, ANSTO Sydney, and synchrotron facilities in Australia, the UK, and Germany.





Their research shows that by understanding the behaviour of these nanodomains, engineers could fine-tune the properties of perovskites to improve the performance and longevity of solar cells. Until now, the fluctuating nature of these nanodomains had not been fully understood, but this study suggests that mastering their behaviour could enable perovskites to reach their full potential.





Milos said: “By understanding the dynamic nature of these nanodomains, we can potentially control their behaviour to improve the performance of solar cells and other optoelectronic devices. This could help push the boundaries of energy conversion efficiency.”





Professor Sam Stranks, Principal Investigator of the group, added: “This research brings us closer to understanding the intricate nanoscale of these materials. By unlocking the secrets of dynamic nanodomains, we can help accelerate the development of perovskite-based solar technologies and make them a more viable solution for the global push towards renewable energy.”





The study builds on the group’s wider work in developing more efficient and sustainable energy solutions through material science. By advancing understanding of materials like lead halide perovskites, the team aims to address global challenges in renewable energy sources like solar power.





Reference: Dubajic M, Neilson JR, Klarbring J, et al. Dynamic nanodomains dictate macroscopic properties in lead halide perovskites. Nat Nanotechnol. 2025;20(6):755-763. doi: 10.1038/s41565-025-01917-0





