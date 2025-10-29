Nanomaterial Improves Lasers’ Efficiency in Destroying Kidney Stones

During a procedure known as laser lithotripsy, urologists use a small, video-guided laser to blast painful, potentially damaging kidney stones to smithereens.

It’s better for the patient if urologists can break kidney stones down as finely as possible, ideally to a dust that can be safely suctioned out – but using more powerful lasers creates additional heat that can damage surrounding tissue and hurt the patient.

Hsu co-authored a new paper published in, the result of a collaboration of engineers and doctors from UChicago PME and Duke University who have pioneered a way to improve lasers’ efficiency on kidney stones, without changing the lasers. This work could result in shorter surgeries, faster recoveries, and less recurrence of a disease that affects 11% of Americans and raised national health spending more than $2 billion in 2000 alone.

“It’s a great opportunity as a clinician to be able to partner with world-class research scientists to attack a problem that has direct benefits for our patients,” Lipkin said. “These types of partnerships are fertile ground for great ideas that change the world."

A solution in solution

To improve a laser’s performance without altering the laser itself, the interdisciplinary team required an innovative solution. An innovative saline solution.





Doctors use saline – mildly salty water – to distend the hollow part of the kidney and maintain visibility during the procedure. Much of the laser energy is typically dissipated in the saline in the form of heat. The researchers found adding dark nanoparticles that absorb laser wavelengths to this saline solution keeps the laser focused on the stone, rather than reflecting or dissipating away.





This improves how much laser energy is transmitted to and absorbed by the kidney stones, a feature many thought couldn’t be easily manipulated, said corresponding author Duke University engineering Prof. Pei Zhong





“Each laser has its own inherent wavelength based on the technology by which the laser was generated. People thought, ‘If the wavelength is fixed, you cannot change the absorption of the laser in the working fluid or in the stone that you're trying to target,’” Zhong said. “Nanofluid brings a new dimension, independent of the stone composition, independent of the laser, that can affect this very complex physical procedure.”



