Nearly Half of Protein Powders Contain Dangerous Levels of Toxic Metals

Could your protein powder be more harmful than helpful?

The Clean Label Project’s latest report reveals disturbing levels of toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and arsenic in many protein powders – with nearly 50% exceeding safety thresholds. Accompanied by over 35,000 tests conducted, the report calls for greater transparency and stronger safety standards in the industry.

Toxic heavy metals in everyday health products

Valued at $9.69 billion in 2023, the US protein powder market caters to a diverse audience seeking benefits like muscle gain, weight loss and improved overall health. However, beneath their glossy labels lies an unsettling reality: These dietary staples may contain dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, arsenic and mercury.

This concern is not new. Studies have repeatedly highlighted the presence of contaminants in everyday health and lifestyle products. For example, recent research revealed alarming levels of toxic metals in tampons and menstrual products, sparking debates about overlooked risks in consumer goods. These findings underscore a broader issue: The pervasiveness of environmental contaminants in products marketed as safe and essential.





The potential health risks of heavy metals in food are linked to several health concerns. No amount of lead exposure is considered safe, and even at low levels, exposure can damage the nervous system, reduce cognitive function and harm the kidneys. Cadmium is a known carcinogen and can compromise kidney function and bone density over time. Arsenic and mercury are also associated with increased risks of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and developmental issues in children. These metals accumulate in the body, accelerating the risks with prolonged exposure.

Carcinogen A substance capable of causing cancer in living tissue.

Levels of toxic metals found in protein powders exceed safety limits

The Clean Label Project’s latest report offers a critical examination of the toxic heavy metal content found in protein powders. While previous research has pointed to the potential issues, this report provides the most comprehensive insights to date. Over 35,862 individual tests were conducted on 160 products spanning 70 top-selling brands based on Nielsen and Amazon’s best seller list – representing 83% of the US market.





They used advanced techniques like inductively coupled plasma – mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) and liquid chromatography – tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). The report focused on heavy metals as well as bisphenols like BPA and BPS. These contaminants are known for their potential to harm human health, from damaging the nervous system to increasing cancer risks.





Bisphenols (BPA and BPS) Chemical compounds used in plastics and resins and known endocrine disruptors that can interfere with hormones and pose health risks.





Nearly half (47%) of the protein powders tested exceeded federal or state safety thresholds for toxic metals, with 21% surpassing California Proposition 65 Levels by more than double.





California Proposition 65 Levels Safety thresholds established under California law that require warnings on products containing chemicals linked to cancer, birth defects or reproductive harm.





Contrary to consumer expectations, organic protein powders exhibited higher contamination levels than non-organic varieties, containing three times more lead and twice the cadmium on average. Products derived from plant sources were among the worst offenders, with five times the cadmium and three times the lead compared to whey-based alternatives.





Flavoring choices also played a role. Chocolate protein powders contained the highest levels of heavy metals, with concentrations significantly exceeding those in vanilla and other flavors.

Sources of contamination

By looking into these products, the study highlights how ingredient sourcing and production choices contribute to contamination levels.





Ingredients used in protein powders often come from soils contaminated by industrial activities, mining or pesticide use. This is particularly problematic for plant-based and organic products, as plants readily absorb heavy metals from the soil.





However, it is not all bad news. BPA and BPS levels have dropped substantially since prior studies. Clean Label Project’s testing found that BPA has been nearly eliminated from packaging, reflecting the industry's response to consumer demand and controversy surrounding this chemical. While packaging has seen necessary improvements, heavy metal contamination remains a pressing concern.

Push for transparency and stricter standards in the protein powder industry

The Clean Label Project’s findings underscore the urgent need for greater transparency and stricter safety standards in the protein powder industry. With nearly half of the tested products exceeding safety thresholds for toxic metals, consumers deserve to know more about the ingredients and manufacturing practices behind the supplements they rely on for health and wellness.





To promote accountability, the Clean Label Project has introduced initiatives like the Purity Award and Transparency Certification. These programs recognize brands that prioritize ingredient purity and provide consumers with detailed insights into product safety. By leveraging certifications like these, consumers can make informed choices, selecting products that meet higher standards for quality and safety.





“The food industry owes their customers an open, honest and transparent view of how clean their ingredients are. Consumers are purchasing supplement and protein products for health and performance, they expect the products to be clean,” said Jaclyn Bowen, executive director at the Clean Label Project.

