Need More Fiber in Your Diet? Try a New Fiber-Rich Velvety Gel

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

Fiber is something that most of us get far too little of. To change that, we need to actually enjoy eating it. Food researchers from the University of Copenhagen have now invented a "disguise" that solves the problem of the dry and gritty mouth feel of fibers.





Think of how it would be to drink a juice with wheat bran in it – you may imagine an unpleasant gritty sensation which would make you less prone to enjoy it.





Unfortunately, this feeling is often associated with insoluble dietary fibers. Those are the kind of fibers found in e.g. wheat bran, vegetables, and whole grains. The unfortunate feeling is a problem as the majority of the world’s population doesn’t consume enough fibers, which are crucial for our bodies. This negatively affects human health in several ways. For example, fibers help prevent cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and colon cancer. In fact, a lack of fiber intake leads to roughly one million deaths annually.





“If we don't like it, we don't eat it. It's that simple. And no one would enjoy eating grainy flour – but that's roughly what the sensation of insoluble dietary fibers often produces, especially added to more liquid foods like yogurt, juices and beverages,” says Professor Lilia Ahrné of the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Food Science.





While insoluble fibers work well in breads, there are many other types of products where this isn’t the case. This is due to the dry (similar to the sensation known from red wine and green tea) and grainy-like feeling in the mouth that most people find unappetizing.





“This is why there is such a limited selection of fiber-rich foods and beverages. And that’s why it’s important to figure out how to incorporate fibers into more foods without causing a bad eating experience. The more variety there is in fiber-rich products, the greater the likelihood that people will increase their fiber intake. And now, we have a potential solution,” says Lilia Ahrné.