New European Wetland Map Is the Most Comprehensive Yet

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

A new European Wetland Map shows Europe’s peatlands, floodplains and coastal wetlands more comprehensively than ever before in one map. Compiled from about 200 data sources, this map informs policy makers, land users and anyone interested in wetlands about the distribution and types of peatlands, it can also show for example potential areas at risk of flooding. On World Wetlands Day on February 2nd, the Greifswald Mire Centre is publishing the map in a collaboration between the projects ALFAwetlands, WET HORIZONS and European Climate Initiative.

On time for World Wetlands Day, the European Wetland Map (‘EWM’) significantly enhances knowledge of wetlands across Europe by locating, assessing and merging the latest geospatial data. It combines various geographic information system (GIS) data on wetland types and their distribution on mineral soil in coastal environments, floodplains, and a large variety of peatlands in one most comprehensive, easily accessible resource.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

“Over a period of two years, we collected, checked and merged more than 200 geodata on wetlands and especially peatlands from various sources. Now we are happy about this standardised dataset that makes widespread European wetlands visible and enhances their analysis, understanding and management”, says Cosima Tegetmeyer of Greifswald Mire Centre, one of the map’s developers.

Users can freely download the European Wetland Map for their own analyses. Politicians can find out where current land use and infrastructure might be at increasing risk by flooding in times of climate change and adjust decisions accordingly. Land users and landowners can recognize where their land overlaps with peatlands and wetlands – even if wetland features are no longer visible due to drainage, as in many of Europe’s former extensive floodplains and peatlands.

“The released European Wetland Map represents a significant step forward, for example in assessing climate mitigation and biodiversity policies for the European Commission. It allows more effective modelling of scenarios related to climate mitigation and nature restoration policies, thus aiding policymakers in coming to more informed, science-based decisions,” says Juraj Balkovic, research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA).

A vector dataset on the geographical distribution of the wetlands considered is available on a country basis in an ArcGIS geodatabase and a country-specific high resolution Geo-TIFF collection (grid size: 1 arcsecond, i.e. ⁠1/60⁠ of one degree).

The World Wetlands Day (WWD)

This day has been drawing attention to the importance of wetlands, including peatlands, on February 2nd every year since 1997. The Ramsar Convention, the international agreement for the protection of wetlands, was adopted on February 2nd in 1971. Since 2021 the WWD has been recognised as an international day by the United Nations.

Wetland restoration and protection is important. They, including peatlands, are under threat worldwide or have already been destroyed due to pollution, drainage and agriculture, fires and overfishing. Yet they are guarantors of biodiversity and climate protection. Among other things, wetlands offer people protection from drought and flooding, purify water and regulate the microclimate. In Germany, 95 % of former wetlands have been drained and are no longer recognisable as such today.

WET HORIZONS and ALFAwetlands:

The European Wetland Map work is part of the research and innovation projects “WET HORIZONS” (Grant Agreement No. 101056848) and “ALFAwetlands- Wetland restoration for the future” (Grant Agreement No. 101056844), funded by the Horizon Europe Framework Program of the European Union.

“Enhancing wetland mapping was one of the key goalsa key goal of our project, and I am proud to see this achievement realized while also showcasing the successful collaboration between two EU-funded projects,” says Dr. Liisa Ukonmaanaho, senior researcher, project coordinator of ALFAwetlands from the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke)





Reference: Tegetmeyer C, Kaiser M, Barthelmes A. The European Wetland Map ('EWM’). 2024. doi: 10.5281/ZENODO.14717561



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.