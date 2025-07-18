New Material Could Make Electronics Faster and More Energy-Efficient

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Research from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities gives new insight into a material that could make computer memory faster and more energy-efficient.





The study was recently published in Advanced Materials, a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The researchers also have a patent on the technology.





As technology continues to grow, so does the demand for emerging memory technology. Researchers are looking for alternatives and complements to existing memory solutions that can perform at high levels with low energy consumption to increase the functionality of everyday technology.





In this new research, the team demonstrated a more efficient way to control magnetization in tiny electronic devices using a material called Ni₄W–a combination of nickel and tungsten. The team found that this low-symmetry material produces powerful spin-orbit torque (SOT)—a key mechanism for manipulating magnetism in next-generation memory and logic technologies.





“Ni₄W reduces power usage for writing data, potentially cutting energy use in electronics significantly,” said Jian-Ping Wang, a senior author on the paper and a Distinguished McKnight Professor and Robert F. Hartmann Chair in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.





This technology could help reduce the electricity consumption of devices like smartphones and data centers making future electronics both smarter and more sustainable.





“Unlike conventional materials, Ni₄W can generate spin currents in multiple directions, enabling ‘field-free’ switching of magnetic states without the need for external magnetic fields. We observed high SOT efficiency with multi-direction in Ni₄W both on its own and when layered with tungsten, pointing to its strong potential for use in low-power, high-speed spintronic devices.” said Yifei Yang, a fifth-year Ph.D. student in Wang’s group and a co-first author on the paper.





Ni₄W is made from common metals and can be manufactured using standard industrial processes. The low-cost material makes it very attractive to industry partners and soon could be implemented into technology we use everyday like smart watches, phones, and more.





“We are very excited to see that our calculations confirmed the choice of the material and the SOT experimental observation,” said Seungjun Lee, a postdoctoral fellow in ECE and the co-first author on the paper.





The next steps are to grow these materials into a device that is even smaller from their previous work.





