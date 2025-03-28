Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers have uncovered a more efficient way to turn carbon dioxide into methanol, a type of alcohol that can serve as a cleaner alternative fuel.





In the lab, synthesizing methanol can be extremely difficult, due to the extremely complex reaction pathway needed to select for it. Previous attempts by the same team to manufacture this valuable liquid fuel from carbon dioxide have used a combination of cobalt phthalocyanine (CoPc) molecules and electricity, but this method is inefficient as only about 30% of the carbon dioxide is converted to methanol.





To better scale up methanol production, the team in this study added a second material, nickel tetramethoxyphthalocyanine (NiPc-OCH 3 ), to the nanotube catalyst where the reaction takes place. They discovered that adding this second molecule can catapult methanol production efficiency up to 50%, about 66% better than any other known process.





“This catalyst system is one of the very few that can produce methanol at such high selectivity,” said Robert Baker, co-author of the study and a professor in chemistry and biochemistry at The Ohio State University.