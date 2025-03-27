New Microcleaners Capture and Remove Microplastics From Water

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

In a new paper, researchers at North Carolina State University show proof of concept for a system that, in a single cycle, actively removes microplastics from water.





The findings, described in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, hold the potential for advances in cleansing oceans and other bodies of water of tiny plastics that may harm human health and the environment.





“The idea behind this work is: Can we make the cleaning materials in the form of soft particles that self-disperse in water, capture microplastics as they sink, and then return to the surface with the captured microplastic contaminants?” said Orlin Velev, the S. Frank and Doris Culberson Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at NC State and corresponding author of the paper.





“We demonstrated how multiple principles can be integrated into a system that works in a single cycle.”





The research starts with soft dendritic colloids – unique, hierarchically-branched soft particles with distinct properties such as the ability to stick to just about any surface – which can be created from a variety of polymers.





Velev and Ph.D. student Haeleen Hong, the paper’s first author, say these particles’ sticky nature can attract microplastics and grab them – even in wet and salty conditions, like ocean water.