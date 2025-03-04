New Transformation of Graphyne Has Potential for Electronics

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

Graphyne is a crystalline form of carbon that is distinct from both diamond and graphite. Unlike diamond, where each atom possesses four immediate neighbors, or graphite, where each atom has three, graphyne’s structure combines two-coordinate and three-coordinate carbons.





Computational models suggest that graphyne has highly compelling electronic, mechanical and optical properties. It is predicted to be a semiconductor with a band gap appropriate for electronic devices, ultra-high charge carrier mobility far surpassing that of silicon, and ultimate strength comparable to that of graphene.





Applications of graphyne in carbon electronics, energy harvesting and storage, gas separations and catalysis have been proposed. While graphyne was first theoretically predicted more than three decades ago, its synthesis remained elusive.





The Rodionov group at CWRU developed the first practical synthesis of graphyne, with their work published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society in 2022.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Now, in a new paper in the prestigious journal PNAS, the Rodionov group and an international team of collaborators at the University of Texas at Dallas, Georgia Institute of Technology, Deakin University (Australia), and Campinas University (Brazil) describe a transformation of graphyne in an entirely different form of carbon.





This transformation completely eliminates all the two-coordinate acetylenic carbons from graphyne, yet it preserves the layered structure. The transformation also modifies the band gap of the material. This finding may enable future techniques for fabricating all-carbon electronic chips with performance unattainable by the current silicon technology. CWRU researchers who contributed to this work are: Claire Bolding, Nathaniel Chapman-Wilson, Victor Desyatkin and Valentin Rodionov.





Reference: Aliev AE, Guo Y, Fonseca AF, et al. A planar-sheet nongraphitic zero-bandgap sp2 carbon phase made by the low-temperature reaction of γ-graphyne. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2025;122(5):e2413194122. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2413194122





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.